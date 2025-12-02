The Glasgow Distillery mit Exklusiv-Abfüllung für The Whisky Shop in Glasgow

Pünktlich zur Festtagszeit stellen The Glasgow Distillery und The Whisky Shop eine nur in Glasgow erhältliche Exklusiv-Abfüllung vor. Glasgow 1770 The Whisky Shop Exclusive ist ein 9 Jahre alter peated single malt, der für drei Jahre in First-Fill-Bourbonfässern reifte, und anschließend eine zweiten Reifung von sechs Jahren und drei Monaten in einem neuen Hogshead aus amerikanischer Weißeiche von Kelvin Cooperage, Kentucky, genießen durfte.

Die auf 180 Flaschen limitierte Abfüllung ist in den Glasgowern The Whisky Shop Filialen in den Buchanan Galleries und am Princes Square für £85 erhältlich.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

THE GLASGOW DISTILLERY UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE BOTTLING WITH THE WHISKY SHOP

The Glasgow Distillery is rounding out a year of celebrations with an extra-special limited edition bottling, created in collaboration with The Whisky Shop, just in time for the festive season.

Limited to 180 bottles and available exclusively from The Whisky Shop Buchanan Galleries and Princes Square, Glasgow 1770 The Whisky Shop Exclusive is a 9-year-old peated single malt that showcases The Glasgow Distillery’s signature smoky character.

Initially matured for three years in first-fill ex-bourbon barrels, with a secondary maturation of six years and three months in a virgin American white oak hogshead from Kelvin Cooperage, Kentucky, the whisky has a rich and complex tasting profile, with notes of dark fruits, toffee, salted caramel, BBQ smoke, bright orange zest, and a lasting oak spice finish.

Bottled at 54% ABV, this expression is non-chill filtered and bottled at natural colour.

Mike Hayward, founder of The Glasgow Distillery, said:

“Working with The Whisky Shop has allowed us to bring a little bit of our distillery into the heart of Glasgow this festive season. We hope that this special and unique limited edition brings joy to those who discover it, whether they are seasoned whisky enthusiasts or looking for the perfect gift to share with family and friends.”

Whisky lovers visiting The Whisky Shop in Buchanan Galleries, Glasgow City Centre, will also be treated to a unique shop window takeover, bringing a touch of the distillery into the heart of the city and making festive whisky shopping an extra-special experience.

The Glasgow Distillery marked a decade of whisky production in February with the release of its first 10-Year-Old whisky, a commemorative bottling that sold out in under 20 minutes.



Throughout 2025, the distillery has also expanded its award-winning Glasgow 1770 Core Range this year with the addition of Glasgow 1770 Ruby Port Cask Finish and Glasgow 1770 Bourbon Cask Matured, as well as opening its doors to public tours for the first time since opening in 2012.

Glasgow 1770 The Whisky Shop Exclusive is priced at £85 and is available now exclusively from The Whisky Shop stores in Glasgow city centre, Buchanan Galleries and Princes Square.