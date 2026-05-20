The Glasgow Distillery veröffentlicht Batch 3 der Glasgow 1770 Cask Strength Series

The Glasgow Distillery hat Batch 3 ihrer Glasgow 1770 Cask Strength Serie vorgestellt: Glasgow 1770 Cask Strength The Original Batch 3 kam mit 60 % Vol. in die erhältlichen 750 Flaschen, Glasgow 1770 Cask Strength Peated Batch 3 mit 61 % Vol. in die 1000 erhältlichen Flaschen.

Glasgow 1770 Cask Strength The Original Batch 3, hergestellt aus ungetorftem Gerstenmalz, reifte zunächst in First-Fill-Ex-Bourbonfässern, ein Finish fand anschließend in stark ausgebrannten Fässern aus amerikanischer Weißeiche (Virgin Oak) der Kelvin Cooperage statt.

Glasgow 1770 Cask Strength Peated Batch 3 wurde aus Gerste hergestellt, die mit Festlandtorf aus Aberdeenshire auf einen Phenolgehalt von 50 ppm getorft wurde. Nach einer Reifung in Fässern aus amerikanischer Weißeiche (Virgin Oak) kam der Whisky für eine anschließende, ausgedehnte Nachreifung in Pedro-Ximénez-Sherryfässer.

Beide Whiskys sind ab sofort über die Website der Glasgow Distillery sowie bei spezialisierten Whisky-Händlern im gesamten Vereinigten Königreich erhältlich; zudem werden internationale Kontingente an Händler in Finnland, Dänemark, Kanada, der Schweiz und der Tschechischen Republik ausgeliefert.

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The Glasgow Distillery unveils Batch 3 of Glasgow 1770 Cask Strength series

The Glasgow Distillery has unveiled Batch 3 of its Glasgow 1770 Cask Strength series, with two new limited-edition single malt Scotch whiskies showcasing the distillery’s unpeated and peated house styles in their purest and most expressive form.

Available now via the distillery’s website and specialist whisky retailers, the latest releases include Glasgow 1770 Cask Strength The Original Batch 3 (60% ABV, 750 bottles) and Glasgow 1770 Cask Strength Peated Batch 3 (61% ABV, 1000 bottles).

Drawn straight from the cask with no dilution, the series has become popular amongst whisky enthusiasts for offering an unfiltered insight into the distillery’s spirit character and cask-led maturation approach.

The Glasgow 1770 Cask Strength The Original Batch 3 presents the distillery’s signature unpeated style at natural cask strength. Produced using double distilled unpeated malted barley, the whisky is matured in first-fill ex-Bourbon casks before a finishing period in heavily charred Virgin American White Oak from Kelvin Cooperage.

For this release, the distillery team selected and married three standout casks, creating a limited outturn of just 750 bottles. The whisky delivers notes of Seville orange marmalade, dried apricot, toffee apple and poached pear, alongside tropical fruit, toasted pineapple and warming oak spice.

Meanwhile, Glasgow 1770 Cask Strength Peated Batch 3 showcases the distillery’s award-winning peated style, produced using barley peated to 50ppm with mainland peat from Aberdeenshire. Matured in Virgin American White Oak before an extended finish in Pedro Ximénez Sherry casks, the whisky layers BBQ smoke, tobacco leaf and smoked Ibérico ham with grilled pineapple, raisins, dark chocolate and toasted oak.

Mike Hayward, Founder of The Glasgow Distillery, said:

“Our Cask Strength releases are a chance to present Glasgow 1770 in its most natural and expressive form. Batch 3 highlights the depth and versatility of both our unpeated and peated styles, with each release carefully selected to showcase the character of our spirit and the influence of exceptional casks. We’re delighted to share these latest bottlings with whisky lovers.”

Founded in 2012, with whisky production beginning in 2015, The Glasgow Distillery was the first independent single malt whisky distillery to operate in Glasgow in more than a century.

The release comes as the distillery continues to evolve its whisky portfolio ahead of the anticipated launch of its first 10 Year Old Peated single malt later this year, a significant milestone for the modern distillery.

Both whiskies are available now via The Glasgow Distillery’s website and specialist whisky retailers across the UK, with international allocations rolling out across Finland, Denmark, Canada, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.