Die Blended Scotch Marke Royal Salute stellt aktuell die neueste Ergänzung seiner Royal Salute Fashion Collection und die zweite Zusammenarbeit mit dem Modedesigner Harris Reed vor. Royal Salute 21 Year Old Harris Reed Edition II ist in zwei exklusiven Designs erhältlich, die beide von königlicher Kleidung inspiriert sind. Diese Flaschendesigns interpretieren königliche Kronen durch filigrane Spitzenmuster neu, die mit Harris Reeds zeitgenössischer Note veredelt sind.

Der Scotch Whisky zeichnet sich durch einen höheren Anteil an Longmorn- und First-Fill-Sherry-Butt-gereiften Whiskys aus. Diese bringen cremige und würzige Noten hervor, während Braeval Malts und Strathclyde Grain Whiskys ein feines florales Profil beisteuern.

Royal Salute 21 Year Old Harris Reed Edition II ist ab Dezember exklusiv in Taiwan, Südkorea, Malaysia, den Philippinen und auch in Polen bei ausgewählten Luxushändlern erhältlich. Die unverbindliche Preisempfehlung variiert je nach Land, The whiskey wash gibt einen Preis von US$325 (290 €) an.

Weitere Details in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Discover Royal Salute 21 Year Old Harris Reed Edition II: The Second Chapter In Exceptional Craft And Visionary Design

1 December 2025 – Royal Salute, the master of exceptionally aged Scotch whisky, proudly presents the second chapter of its collaboration with visionary fashion designer, Harris Reed – the Royal Salute 21 Year Old Harris Reed Edition II. Marking the latest edition in Royal Salute’s esteemed Fashion Collection, this bespoke limited-edition 21 Year Old expression is a remarkable blend of heritage, craftsmanship and cutting-edge design.

The new limited-edition flagon is available in two bespoke designs, both of which draw inspiration from iconic royal clothing. These stunning bottle designs reimagine royal crowns through intricate lace patterns, infused with Harris Reed’s contemporary edge. Each creation celebrates both heritage and modern artistry, serving as a collectible item that visually encapsulates the spirit of this unique partnership.

Together, Harris Reed and Royal Salute Master Blender Sandy Hyslop have pushed the boundaries of luxury whisky and high-end couture, crafting a spirit that embodies both of their distinct artistic visions. Building on the acclaimed first edition in the partnership, this second collaboration delves deeper into Harris Reed’s diverse style, promising even greater collectability and creative depth.

The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Harris Reed Edition II Scotch whisky highlights a higher proportion of Longmorn and first-fill Sherry butt-matured whiskies, introducing elevated creamy and spiced notes, while Braeval malts and Strathclyde grain whiskies bring a delicate floral profile. The result is a spirit that is both delicate and boldly expressive, balancing feminine elegance with masculine depth, a reflection of Reed’s multifaceted personality.

Harris Reed, Royal Salute’s Global Fashion Collaborator, commented on the launch:

“Collaborating with Royal Salute for a second year has been an incredible journey of creative evolution. This year, Sandy and I delved even deeper into exploring the intersection of high fashion and luxury whisky, pushing boundaries to create something truly unique and collectible. This edition is a bolder, more intricate statement, and I believe it beautifully captures the spirit of innovation that defines both Royal Salute and my own work.”



Sandy Hyslop, Royal Salute’s Master Blender, commented:

“Crafting the Royal Salute 21 Year Old Harris Reed Edition II has been a real privilege, building upon the remarkable foundation of our first release. We’ve meticulously balanced the blend to reflect Harris’ distinctive style, introducing creamy and spicy notes that perfectly complement the vibrant fruit characteristics. This whisky is a testament to the harmony that can be achieved when the worlds of exceptional Scotch and visionary design truly converge.”

The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Harris Reed Edition II will be available from December as a domestic market exclusive in Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines and Poland across select luxury retailers with RRP varying across markets.

For more information and to discover Harris Reed’s collection for Royal Salute, please follow @royalsalute or visit royalsalute.com.