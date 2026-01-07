Royal Salute bring 21 Jahre alte Lunar New Year Edition zum Jahr des Pferdes

Ab sofort weltweit erhältlich ist die neueste Sonderabfüllung von Royal Salute: der Royal Salute 21 Year Old Lunar New Year Special Edition wurde zur Feier des Jahr des Pferdes aufgelegt und kommt in einer reich verzierten Geschenkspackung in den Handel. Der empfohlene Verkaufspreis liegt bei 200 Dollar, umgerechnet also ca. 170 Euro.

Hier die Presseaussendung von Chivas Brothers, die die Marke besitzen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

ROYAL SALUTE IGNITES THE NEW YEAR WITH EXCLUSIVE 21 YEAR OLD LUNAR NEW YEAR EDITION CELEBRATING THE YEAR OF THE HORSE

The iconic 21 Year Old Signature Blend is presented in a vibrant gift pack to celebrate the optimism of a new year.

7th January 2026 – Royal Salute, the master of exceptionally aged Scotch whisky, announces the launch of its vibrant new 21 Year Old Lunar New Year Special Edition. This exquisite gift pack celebrates the auspicious Year of the Horse with unique artistry and Royal Salute’s signature sophistication, inviting a moment of magic into festive celebrations.

This year’s collectible edition, themed „Ignite the New Year,“ features a breathtaking illustration by award-winning British artist Emily Carter. Known for her intricate, nature-inspired designs and commitment to artisanal quality, Carter has masterfully woven a narrative of boundless energy and joy into the packaging. The design bursts with bold blooms, dazzling fireworks, and graceful butterflies, symbolising good fortune, rebirth, and prosperity. Traditional elements such as elegant cranes, vibrant peonies, and festive lanterns intertwine with royal icons like majestic lions and the historic Tower of London, reflecting Royal Salute’s rich heritage and igniting the promise of a prosperous year ahead.

Rooted in a tradition of celebration, Royal Salute was first created as a tribute for the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. This legacy continues with the Lunar New Year Edition, designed to spark unforgettable moments. As the latest release in a highly coveted limited series of Lunar New Year gift packs, this edition is a must-have for collectors and connoisseurs, offering an exciting addition to their collections.

Inside the dynamic presentation box lies Royal Salute’s iconic 21 Year Old Signature Blend. A timeless expression first crafted 70 years ago from some of the rarest and most exceptional Scotch whiskies, a blend which remains unchanged to this day. Its majestic composition delivers notes of ripened fruits complemented by hints of spiced notes, culminating in a rich, round, and velvety-smooth experience. The whisky is housed in a beautifully crafted ruby red flagon, reminiscent of the precious stones set within the Imperial State Crown.

„The Lunar New Year is a time of vibrant celebration, rich tradition, and the promise of new beginnings. Our Lunar New Year Edition, with Emily Carter’s extraordinary artistry, perfectly encapsulates this spirit of grand celebration. Royal Salute has always been crafted for the most momentous occasions, and this exquisite expression offers those celebrating the perfect toast to prosperity and joy, making every Lunar New Year gathering truly unforgettable.“ Royal Salute’s Master Blender Emeritus Sandy Hyslop

The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Lunar New Year Special Edition gift pack is available worldwide at selected luxury retailers, with a recommended retail price of $200 USD. For more information, please follow @RoyalSalute or visit royalsalute.com.