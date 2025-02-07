Chivas Brothers veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse mit leichtem Minus

Gestern brachten wir Infos über die Halbjahresergebnisse von Pernod Ricard, heute hat uns Chivas Brothers, das auf Scotch spezialisierte Unternehmen in der Gruppe, eine eigene Pressemitteilung zu ihren herausgerechneten Halbjahresergebnissen geschickt. In Summe verzeichnet man einen leichten Rückgang des Geschäftsgangs von -2%, etwas weniger als der Gesamtkonzern. Durch die weite Streuung der Märkte gibt es gemischte Zahlen, die aber in Summe eben in diesen -2% münden.

Hier die Pressemitteilung für Sie, die die Marken etwas genauer auflistet:

Chivas Brothers releases half year results, demonstrating resilience amidst complex market dynamics

Friday 7 February 2025 (London): Chivas Brothers, the Pernod Ricard business dedicated to Scotch whisky, today announced its H1 FY25 (July 2024 – December 2024) financial results with organic net sales down -2%, due to a slow first quarter with gradual recovery in the second.

This modest dip reflects the complex market dynamics seen across the wider Scotch category, alongside ongoing global economic headwinds. Chivas Brothers’ strategic brand performance contrasts across key drive markets, with softening partially mitigated by the business’ broad and balanced global footprint. The company remains in growth at +5% on a five year comparison basis.

Emerging markets such as Turkey (+56%), Brazil (+8%) and India (+1%) generated positivity for key strategic brands Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s as consumers continue to seek out and trade up to premium Scotch whisky. This is contrasted by ongoing challenging conditions in other markets, with dynamics in the US (-10%) and China (-19%) particularly impacting strategic brands across the breadth of the Chivas Brothers portfolio.

Chivas Brothers’ Chairman and CEO, Jean-Etienne Gourgues, commented:

“Our H1 FY25 performance reflects the complexity of the global Scotch market, along with the agility and resilience of our organisation. While we remain realistic about short-term challenges, we’re taking a dynamic approach to investments in our brands and in our business to help navigate through these headwinds while preserving our long-term ambition.”

Performance across strategic brands

Ballantine’s global sales saw strong growth of +8%, driven by the iconic Ballantine’s Finest which increased sales in most of its strategic markets.

Chivas Regal grew by +3%, supported by consumer appetite of its beloved Chivas 12 and Chivas 18 offerings as well as intrigue for innovative new product launches such as Chivas Regal Extra Smoky Cask, which saw strong performance in its launch market of Turkey towards the tail end of the half.

The Glenlivet global sales softened -9% as a result of challenging US and Asian market dynamics, but saw growth in South Africa and India.

Royal Salute experienced a -20% decline as a result of tightened consumer spending across key Asian markets, with the exception of Taiwan where appetite for Royal Salute’s signature blends persists.