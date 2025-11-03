Royal Salute mit Limited Edition in der Kingdom Collection: Royal Salute 26 Year Old Colheita Port Cask Finish

Royal Salute präsentiert heute die dritte und zugleich letzte limitierte Edition seiner Kingdom Collection: Royal Salute 26 Year Old Colheita Port Cask Finish. Der Blend reifte unter anderem in ehemaligen Colheita-Portweinfässern, die von einem renommierten portugiesischen Weingut im Douro-Tal ausgewählt wurden. Royal Salute Master Blender Sandy Hyslop hat, wie es in der Pressemitteilung heißt, die süßen, getrockneten Fruchtnoten und die nussige Finesse, die diese Fässer dem Whisky verleihen, sorgfältig ausbalanciert und so einen unverwechselbaren Charakter mit süßen Beeren und würzigen Aromen geschaffen.

Royal Salute 26 Year Old Colheita Port Cask Finish ist ab Dezember 2025 weltweit bei ausgewählten Händlern erhältlich. Die unverbindliche Preisempfehlung liegt bei 560 US-Dollar, das wären etwa 480 € wären. Hier die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung:

ROYAL SALUTE UNVEILS THE THIRD AND FINAL EDITION IN ITS MAJESTIC KINGDOM COLLECTION WITH A NEW 26 YEAR OLD COLHEITA PORT CASK FINISH

3 November 2025 – Royal Salute, the master of exceptionally aged Scotch whisky, proudly announces the third and final limited edition in its prestigious Kingdom Collection: the Royal Salute 26 Year Old Colheita Port Cask Finish.

This new expression is the first of Royal Salute’s entire portfolio to be finished in a Port Cask. It invites whisky connoisseurs on a sensory voyage, celebrating Royal Salute’s regal heritage and drawing inspiration from the majestic former Kingdom of Portugal. Rooted in the tradition that began with the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 when the brand was founded, the Royal Salute 26 Year Old Colheita Port Cask Finish is a testament to timeless craftsmanship and a tribute to Portugal’s glorious history, breathtaking architecture, and vibrant culture.

At the heart of this new masterpiece lies its unique maturation. A bespoke blend, fully finished in exceptional ex-Colheita Port casks. These casks have been carefully selected from a renowned Portuguese winery in the Douro Valley, that offers an intricate and profoundly indulgent flavour profile. Royal Salute Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop has meticulously balanced the sweet, dried fruit, and nutty finesse imparted by these casks, resulting in a distinctive sweet berry and spicy character.

Beyond the precious whisky, the Royal Salute 26 Year Old Colheita Port Cask Finish is presented in an exquisite, rich, and vibrant cobalt flagon. Its design is a visual homage to Portugal’s famed azulejo facades, with hues depicting the rippling Douro River and the vast Atlantic Ocean, making it a true collector’s piece.

Speaking of the new blend, Royal Salute Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop commented:

“The Royal Salute 26 Year Old Colheita Port Cask Finish is more than just a whisky, it’s an experience crafted for those who appreciate the finest things in life. Colheita Ports are made exclusively from grapes harvested in a single vintage year, which brings a unique delicacy to the flavour profile of the Royal Salute blend. This expression embodies our commitment to exceptional aging and innovative finishing, offering a taste of Portugal’s rich heritage in every sip. This expression is a perfect addition for the discerning collector and connoisseur seeking unparalleled depth and character.”

The Royal Salute 26 Year Old Colheita Port Cask Finish is the third and final edition in the collection, which comprises of the 26 Year Old Scottish Oak Cask Finish and the 26 Year Old Amarone Wine Cask Finish.

he Royal Salute 26 Year Old Colheita Port Cask Finish will be available in exclusive retailers globally from December 2025, with a recommended retail price of $560 USD. Discover more about this regal expression and the world of Royal Salute by following @royalsalute and visiting royalsalute.com.