Neu: The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Signature Blend Lunar New Year Special Edition Gift Pack

Das chinesische Neue Jahr ist – wie jedes Jahr – Anlass für viele Sonderabfüllungen im Whiskygenre. Auch Royal Salute, der Blend von Chivas Brothers in der ikonischen Flasche, ist dieses Jahr wieder dabei und stellt eine besondere Edition seines 21 Jahre alten Whiskys dafür vor, deren Verpackung vom chinesischen Illustrator Jason Lyon gestaltet wurde.

Den neuen The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Signature Blend Lunar New Year Special Edition Gift Pack erhalten Sie weltweit bei ausgesuchten Fachhändlern, der empfohlene Verkaufspreis in den USA liegt bei 200 Dollar. Hier die Presseinfo, die wir für Sie erhalten haben:

RING IN THE LUNAR NEW YEAR WITH ROYAL SALUTE’S STUNNING CELEBRATORY RELEASE

[29th January 2025] Royal Salute, the master of exceptionally aged Scotch whisky, welcomes the Lunar New Year with a new special edition gift pack featuring its own “gun salute”. Created by Chinese illustrator, Jason Lyon, the stunning design depicts symbols of prosperity, opportunity and rebirth being fired from The Tower of London, Royal Salute’s symbolic home.

The illustration captures the vibrancy of the celebrations that bring families and friends together to mark the passing of one year and the fresh start of the next with light, sound and colour.

The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Signature Blend Special Edition Gift Pack brings a refreshed take on the significance of Lunar New Year with Lyon’s signature style spotlighting its association with renewal and regeneration. Blooming flowers and natural waterfalls signify the start of new journeys, whilst lanterns, phoenixes and sparkling fireworks intertwine to respectively represent reunion, new beginnings and luck. Icons of Royal Salute’s rich heritage, including Strathisla Distillery, the spiritual home of Royal Salute in Scotland, are also discoverable throughout the design, nodding to its longstanding legacy in marking moments of celebration.

Royal Salute’s story began when it was first created as a gift for the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Rooted in the tradition of gift giving, Royal Salute remains at the heart of celebration and continues to be a fitting choice to elevate festive moments of togetherness with a spark of wonder and enchantment.

Jason Lyon commented:

“My design captures the intricate details and symbols used to elevate the festive atmosphere as people across the globe gather to celebrate new opportunities. With this special edition of Royal Salute, I’m blending legacy and culture to immerse others in joy, fortune, elegance and love.”

Inside the bespoke presentation box is Royal Salute’s 21 Year Old Signature Blend – a flagship expression and a timeless blend that has remained the same since its inception more than 70 years ago. Masterfully crafted from the rarest and most exceptional Scotch whiskies, it offers a sophisticated and opulent character, thanks to its majestic flavours of ripened fruits and hints of spice notes.

The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Signature Blend Lunar New Year special edition gift pack is part of an annual series, and will be available worldwide at selected luxury retailers, for RRP $200 USD. For more information, follow @RoyalSalute or visit royalsalute.com