Neu im Global Travel Retail: Royal Salute Vintage Blend 2002

Von Royal Salute kommt im Mai eine neue Abfüllung in den Global Travel Retail, und sie ist der Beginn einer neuen Serie: Der Royal Salute Vintage Blend 2002 ist ein einundzwanzigjähriger Blend, dessen gesamte Komponenten im angegebenen Jahr destilliert wurden. Der Hauptbestandteil unter den Malt Whiskys stammt dabei aus der Destillerie Longmorn.

Die Abfüllung in der typischen Royal Salute-Flasche kostet 234 Dollar, umgerechnet also ca. 215 Euro.

Untenstehend die Ankündigung von Chivas zum neuen Royal Salute Vintage Blend 2002 – wir haben zuvor noch die Tasting Notes von der Webseite für Sie:

NOSE: On the nose, clear notes of poached pears, apple tart with vanilla custard and hints of orange peel, combined with creamy toffee, aromatic cinnamon spice and toasted oak. PALATE: Sweet notes of creamy toffee apple, ripe plums and a subtle hint of honey blossom, paired beautifully with sticky toffee pudding and gingerbread. FINISH: Rich, sweet and elegant.

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

ROYAL SALUTE MARKS A GOLDEN YEAR WITH INAUGURAL 2002 RELEASE FROM FIRST EVER VINTAGE SCOTCH COLLECTION

The master of exceptionally aged Scotch whisky, Royal Salute, has announced the launch of its 21 Year Old Vintage Blend 2002 Release. This marks Royal Salute’s first ever vintage release, and the inaugural expression of a wider series of precious vintage blends. This new collection was created to pay tribute to the iconic characteristics of Royal Salute’s 21 Year Old Signature Blend, with each celebrating the unique character of 21 Year Old whiskies across the years.

Available in selected Duty-Free stores in airports around the globe, the 21 Year Old Vintage Blend 2002 Release has been meticulously crafted and refined using exceptional 21 Year Old whiskies, all laid down in casks in 2002. Royal Salute has been renowned for commemorating significant milestones since its inception in 1953, when it was created to celebrate the coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To start this exclusive new collection, the Scotch has chosen to honor the year associated with her Golden Jubilee, a nod to its rich heritage and reflecting its commitment to celebrating moments of historical and cultural importance.

Expertly created by Royal Salute’s Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop, the 21 Year Old Vintage Blend 2002 Release is a perfect build on the classic and iconic 21 Year Old Signature Blend. Every element of this Vintage blend is the result of precise craftmanship and intricate experimentation, using only the finest 21 Year Old whiskies laid down in American oak casks in 2002. The hand-selected malts and grain whiskies ensure a delicate balance between the incredibly rich character of Royal Salute’s renowned style, with a smooth and sweet nature, offering notes of vanilla custard, honey and ripe plums, married with a clear influence from Longmorn Distillery with creamy toffee notes and a rich and elegant finish.

Speaking on the new collection and inaugural release, Sandy Hyslop comments:

“This remarkable new series is a true embodiment of Royal Salute’s commitment to craftsmanship and heritage. This is Royal Salute’s first ever vintage release, so to mark the occasion, for the first volume, I wanted to create a blend that truly heroes the character of our 21 Year Old Signature Blend, that has been loved across the world for the past 70 years. Working with high-aged whiskies demands meticulous attention and precision, so using whiskies laid down in casks in a single year was an additional layer of complexity but an incredibly exciting challenge.”

The exquisite liquid is wrapped in a beautiful bottle design that pays homage to the brand’s signature deep navy finish alongside vibrant orange cues to complement the original Royal Salute navy blue. The selected colour palette is seamlessly reflected onto the exterior of the box with a beautifully intricate illustration on the interior, elevating the overall design of the new release.

The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Vintage Blend 2002 Release is available in selected Duty-Free stores in airports around the globe from May 2024 at RRP from $234 USD. To discover more, visit www.royalsalute.com or follow @royalsalute.