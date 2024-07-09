Royal Salute stellt 62 Gun Salute Collection vor

Royal Salute, die Luxus-Blendmarke von Pernod Ricard, stellt mit dem 62 Gun Salute eine dreiteilige Serie vor, und zwar als permanente Mitglieder der Core-Range. Sie sollen dabei an der Spitze der Range stehen.

Die Serie besteht aus drei Abfüllungen: den Royal Salute 62 Gun Salute Original Reserve, den Royal Salute 62 Gun Salute American Oak Reserve and den Royal Salute 62 Gun Salute Peated Reserve. Wer ein Auge auf die Bottlings von Royal Salute hat, der wird bemerkt haben, dass die Original Reserve bereits im ANgebot war, nun aber um die zwei neuen Abfüllungen zur Serie ergänzt wurde.

Kreiert wurde sie von Master Blender Sandy Hyslop, der dazu sagte:

“As the crowning jewel in Royal Salute’s portfolio, the crafting process behind this collection was lengthy and meticulous until I was absolutely confident we had blends representative of an authentic 62 Gun Salute ceremony. “The collection’s flavour profile is beautifully complex and rounded, connecting all the senses to create a lasting taste experience that reflects the significance of the occasion.”

Der Royal Salute 62 Gun Salute Original Reserve ist aus über 50 Single Malts und Grains geblendet, die Tasting Notes lesen sich wie folgt:

NOSE: An explosion of power, bursting with a zenith of intense sweet orange, mingles with a superb depth of nutty, oaky flavour. Just a sensation of smoke evokes a top dressing of distinction.

PALATE: Extremely rich with sumptuous fruit notes. Lavish swirls of ripe plums seamlessly combine with a complex essence of sherried sweetness. Magnificent notes of fine dark chocolate marry hints of warm cinnamon.

FINISH: The impressively long finish lingers luxuriously with superlative structure.

Der Royal Salute 62 Gun Salute American Oak Reserve ist ebenfalls aus über 50 Whiskys komponiert und bietet die folgenden Tasting Notes

NOSE: Sweet notes of vanilla fudge, freshly baked shortbread and genoise sponge are intertwined with fruity notes of blueberry muffins, sweet red apples and homemade strawberry jam. With time, hints of hazelnuts, lime zest and toasted oak develop.

PALATE: Bursting with ripe tropical fruit flavours – namely pineapples, mango and papaya. These give way to sweet notes of butterscotch, vanilla custard and crystallised ginger.

FINISH: Long, sweet and complex.

In der Royal Salute 62 Gun Salute Peated Reserve finden sich unter den 50 Whiskys auch solche aus der Lost Distillery Caperdonich – hier die Tasting Notes:

NOSE: Initial fruity notes of dark cherries, ripe pears and sweet green apples give way to blossom honey, milk chocolate honeycomb, homemade orange marmalade and soft bonfire smoke.

PALATE: Tangy orange zest and lemon sherbet are layered upon notes of ripe peaches, Jamaican ginger cake, toasted oak and wisps of sweet peat smoke.

FINISH: A long, lively finish with enduring sweet smoke notes.

Die Preise und die Verfügbarkeit sind wir Ihnen noch schuldig – die Flaschen kosten 2770 Euro (der Peated Reserve 3000 Euro). Dieser ist zunächst nur im Duty Free erhältlich, wird dann aber, so wie die anderen beiden schon jetzt, im Handel zu finden sein.