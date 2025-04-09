Douglas Laing & Co. präsentiert Strathearn Batch 02

Fast genau ein Jahr nach ihrem Debüt als Whiskybrenner veröffentlicht Douglas Laing jetzt Batch 02 ihres Strathearn Single Malts (Unser Video der Destillerieführung bei Strathearn mit der Master Distillerin Angela Brown im Frühjahr 2024 finden Sie hier). Maris Otter Gerste ist nach wie vor das Getreide der Wahl. Die Fasszusammensetzung der zweiten Ausgabe ähnelt der der ersten Abfüllung. Zum Einsatz kamen 31 ex-Bourbon, Virgin und ex-Sherry Fässer, von denen einige bereits vor der Eigentümerschaft von Douglas Laing abgefüllt wurden. Bei Batch 02 wurde allerdings der Anteil der Sherry Oak-Fässer reduziert, dieser Single Malt bietet so eine gesteigerte Cremigkeit, Frische und Gesamtausgewogenheit. In die Flaschen kam Strathearn Batch 02 mit 50 % Vol., ohne Kältefiltration oder Farbstoffzusatz. Einen Verkaufspreis ist in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung diesmal nicht angegeben:

Douglas Laing & Co. Unveils Strathearn Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Batch 02

Following the exceptional reception of its inaugural release, independent Scotch Whisky specialist Douglas Laing & Co. proudly presents the second batch of Strathearn Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This eagerly anticipated release continues to showcase the meticulous craftsmanship and distinctive character of Scotland’s smallest traditional distillery.

Batch 02 remains true to the signature cask composition that defined the inaugural release—expertly marrying ex-Bourbon, Virgin Oak, and ex-Sherry Oak casks. However, with a deliberate reduction in Virgin Oak influence, Batch 02 delivers heightened creaminess, freshness, and overall balance, offering an evolution of Strathearn’s uniquely rich spirit. Comprising a vatting of 31 carefully selected casks, this release includes both inherited stock and casks distilled under Douglas Laing’s ownership, highlighting the ever-developing expertise of the Strathearn team.

Each production shift at Strathearn Distillery yields just one single cask, a testament to the small-batch craftsmanship that defines this super premium Highland Single Malt. The dedicated team of three distillers at Strathearn meticulously handcrafts each barrel, ensuring that quality remains paramount. Maris Otter barley continues to be the grain of choice, lending its signature ultra-rich, creamy character with buttery biscuit notes, honey, and a gentle sweetness.

Bottled at 50% ABV, without chill-filtration or added colouring, Strathearn Batch 02 embodies Douglas Laing’s commitment to authenticity and purity. This second release stands as a testament to the ongoing journey of discovery at Strathearn, refining and enhancing the spirit’s distinctive character while staying true to its artisanal roots.

Cara Laing, Managing Director of Douglas Laing & Co., comments:

“The launch of our inaugural Strathearn release was a momentous occasion, and the response exceeded all expectations. With Batch 02, we continue to honour the distillery’s heritage while refining our understanding of its unique spirit. Every bottle of Strathearn embodies the passion, skill, and dedication of our small but mighty team—and we’re incredibly proud to share this latest chapter with whisky lovers worldwide.”