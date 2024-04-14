Douglas Laing präsentiert das Debut als Whiskybrenner: Strathearn Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Mit der Veröffentlichung des Strathearn Single Malt gibt Douglas Laing, das Familienunternehmen aus Glasgow, sein Debut als Whiskybrenner. 32 handverlesene Fässer wurden für den Relaunch der Marke unter dem Eigentümer Douglas Laing & Co., der die Destillerie im Jahr 2019 gekauft hat.

Der Whisky stammt aus ex-Bourbon, Virgin und ex-Sherry Fässern, einige davon noch aus der Zeit des früheren Besitzers, einige mit Spirit gefüllt, der von Lead Distiller Angela Brown nach dem Kauf produziert wurde. Sie hat Wert darauf gelegt, der kleinen Highland-Brennerei ein unverwechselbares Geschmacksprofil zu verleihen, das auch in zukünftigen Abfüllungen erkennbar sein wird.

Mit einem komplett handgearbeiteten Prozess ohne Computerunterstützung, der exklusiven Verwendung von Maris Otter Malt und einer extrem langen Fermentation von 144 Stunden soll sich der Whisky deutlich von anderen Marken abheben. Man produziert dort auch nur ein Fass pro Tag.

Der Strathearn Single Malt ist mit 50% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und wird in UK 85 Pfund pro Flasche kosten.

Hier die offizielle Presseaussendung, die wir von Douglas Laing & Co. erhalten haben:

Douglas Laing marks their distilling debut with the launch of Strathearn Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Independent Scotch Whisky Business, Douglas Laing & Co, marks their distilling debut with the inaugural release of Strathearn Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Created from just 32 specially selected casks and entirely hand-crafted, this truly limited release marks the relaunch of Strathearn under Douglas Laing ownership

Marking a significant milestone in the storied history of Douglas Laing & Co, the independent bottlers are entering the realm of distilling, releasing their inaugural, much anticipated and entirely hand-crafted Strathearn Single Malt to the global market.

Douglas Laing acquired Strathearn Distillery in 2019 and have worked with the small distilling team, investing in the site to work towards the re-launch of the brand and the creation of their first Single Malt. Nestled in Highland Perthshire, the Strathearn Distillery embodies the perfect blend of tradition, heritage and character that effortlessly aligns with the family-owned Douglas Laing brand.

This release represents a spirit of the utmost quality, refinement, and character. Crafted to perfection and bottled from 32 specially selected casks; a seamless combination of ex-Bourbon, Virgin and ex-Sherry oak, some of which were inherited when Douglas Laing acquired the Strathearn Distillery and a portion of spirit distilled under Douglas Laing ownership. Strathearn Lead Distiller, Angela Brown, has ensured that the spirit embodies the Douglas Laing style for Strathearn now and for future releases to come, with the Single Malt taking on an immensely rich and refined flavour.

Notably, every drop of Strathearn is impressively hand-crafted without any elements of automation. From manually carrying malted barley into the Distillery, mixing it with local Highland water in one of Scotland’s smallest mash tuns, each step is meticulously executed, adhering to time-honoured techniques.

The raw ingredients go through a significantly long fermentation time, lasting 144 hours, to allow for the creation of Strathearn’s famously fruity character. Following this, the spirit cut points are uniquely determined through smell and taste and the heart of the run is carefully transferred into casks, where it is left to slumber until matured to perfection. This deliberate and slow distilling process produces a single barrel a day, serving testament to the scarcity of the dram and the creation of a tipple of the highest quality. This precious liquid is then captured in a distinctive and bespoke bottle, that represents the small acorns from which from which this great oak of a Single Malt grows.

Bottled at 50% ABV, the rich, deep Whisky is a bold yet soothing dram. Non chill-filtered and with no added colouring, this release is as natural as it gets. Prioritising flavour over alcohol yield, Strathearn remains committed to using exclusively Maris Otter malt, favouring the deliciously creamy, malty flavour which carries through to the final spirit while still allowing the other flavours to shine.

On the taste, the syrupy palate coats the mouth in sweet notes of honey, buttercream, dried apricots with a hint of spice. The warming finish is reminiscent of home baking and indulgent buttery oat biscuits that invite you back for another sip.

Cara Laing, Managing Director of Douglas Laing & Co, and third generation in the family business comments:

“This moment has been a long time coming, and one that we are extremely proud to share with the world. As the third generation at the helm of Douglas Laing, I am proud to be leading this move into this exciting new venture of distilling. “Our Strathearn Distillery team make a barrel of spirit per shift or, simply speaking, a barrel a day. This may be a drop in the ocean compared to some distilleries, but for Strathearn, it’s a proudly hand-crafted drop that embodies the spirit of the distillery. “Strathearn is the epitome of quality over quantity. It is a part of our family history, but rest assured this is only the beginning for Douglas Laing Distilling.”

Strathearn Single Malt Scotch Whisky is available at £85 from www.douglaslaing.com.