Douglas Laing & Co. präsentiert Timorous Beastie Phantom Smoke Limited Edition

Douglas Laing & Co. stellt heute die neuste Ausgabe ihres Highland Malts Timorous Beastie vor. Die limitierte Edition Timorous Beastie Phantom Smoke vereint einen getorften Highland Malt mit dem klassischen Timorous Beastie, der in Crocodile Casks – stark ausgebrannten Eichenfässern – über einen längeren Zeitraum reifte. Die Abfüllung hat Alkoholgehalt von 54,2 % Vol. und ist ohne Farbstoffe oder Kaltfiltration abgefüllt. Diese Edition, präsentiert in einem umlaufenden Etikett und einem exklusiven Karton mit Prägung und Silberfolienverzierungen, ist weltweit auf nur 3.000 Flaschen limitiert, und erscheint mit einer unverbindlichen Preisempfehlung von £60,00 / 69,00 €. Mehr in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung von Douglas Laing & Co.:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Timorous Beastie Highland Malt “Phantom Smoke” Limited Edition

Douglas Laing & Co. today proudly introduces a daring new chapter for its award-winning Highland Malt with the launch of Timorous Beastie Phantom Smoke, a Limited-Edition expression that marks the first time peat has been introduced to the beloved “mighty mouse” brand.

This innovative bottling marries a peated Highland Malt with classic Timorous Beastie spirit that has undergone an extended maturation in Crocodile Casks – heavily charred oak barrels that impart intense depth and complexity. Bottled at a formidable 54.2% ABV and offered without colouring or chill-filtration, Phantom Smoke remains true to Douglas Laing’s philosophy of bottling Scotch Whisky “as natural as it gets.”

The result is a hauntingly harmonious dram, described with tasting notes as:

Nose: Crackling with smouldering peat, scorched spice, and charred oak.

Palate: Layers of Highland sweetness emerge beneath the smoke, creating a bold yet balanced experience.

Finish: Lingering, harmonious, and unforgettable – a whisky that echoes long after the final sip.

Presented in a wraparound label and bespoke carton with embossing and silver foil detailing, this striking release is limited to just 3,000 bottles globally.

Scott Morrison, Senior Brand Manager, commented:

“Phantom Smoke is a bold step for Timorous Beastie – a whisky that introduces peat for the very first time in the brand’s history. Combined with the dramatic influence of Crocodile Casks, it offers a completely new flavour journey for our Highland Malt, while retaining the sweet charm our Timorous Beastie fans know and love.”

With a UK RRP of £60.00 / €69.00, Timorous Beastie Phantom Smoke is available from specialist spirits retailers globally and online.