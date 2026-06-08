Neu von Benromach: Benromach Contrasts Côte Rôtie

In der Contrasts-Serie möchte Benromach immer wieder mit neuen Abfüllungen zeigen, dass sich Gegensätze durchaus auch ergänzen können. Neuester Whisky in der Abfüllungsreihe ist der Benromach Contrasts: Wine Finish Côte Rôtie Cask, der das Zusammenspiel zwischen dem leicht torfigen Charakter des Benromach-Whiskys mit den Aromen, die er durch ein Finish in französischen Rotweinfässern erhielt, in den Mittelpunkt stellt.

Der mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte Benromach Contrasts Côte Rôtie ist jetzt in UK erschienen und wird wohl in kurzer Zeit auch bei uns in den Geschäften erhältlich sein. Mehr zu ihm in der nachfolgenden Presseinfo, die wir für Sie erhalten haben:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

BENROMACH DISTILLERY LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION WHISKY IN TIME FOR FATHER’S DAY

Benromach Distillery in Speyside has launched the latest addition to its Contrasts range – a 12- year-old limited-edition single malt whisky finished in Côte Rôtie wine casks.

The Contrasts range features whiskies designed as a twist on the delicately smoky profile of brand’s signature range, with previous releases including Contrasts Kiln Dried Oak and Contrasts Unpeated.

Initially matured in first-fill bourbon casks, this limited-edition single malt was then transferred into Côte Rôtie wine casks for a finishing period of 26 months. The result is a fragrant whisky with warm spice and summer berry aromas, followed by sweet vanilla and chocolate. On the palate, dark forest fruit flavours lead to black pepper and orange zest, finishing with a lingering hint of subtle smoke.

With an ABV strength of 46%, this non-chill filtered whisky is currently available for purchase via independent whisky specialists at a recommended retail price of £60.

Elizabeth Haw, Head of Spirit Quality and Supply at Benromach, said:

“Our Speyside single malt is made by hand the traditional way, using the sharpened senses of our distillers who put their heart and soul into every drop. Matured in first-fill bourbon casks before an extended period in Côte Rôtie wine casks, it delivers a rich, full-flavoured dram with notes of forest fruits, subtle spice and our signature touch of smoke.

With a limited number of bottles available for purchase, this is the perfect dram for whisky enthusiasts seeking something a bit different – the perfect present for Father’s Day.”

For more information on Benromach Distillery or Benromach Contrasts Côte Rôtie, please visit: www.benromach.com

Tasting Notes:

Benromach Contrasts: Wine Finish Côte Rôtie Cask