Neu von The GlenAllachie: Masters of Wood 19-year-old Ex-Solera Sherry Matured Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Die Speyside Distillery Glenallachie hat soeben eine neue, zweite Abfüllung in der Masters of Wood Serie angekündigt: Der The GlenAllachie Masters of Wood 19-year-old Ex-Solera Sherry Matured Single Malt Scotch Whisky aus der Hand von Billy Walker nutze kleine PX und Oloroso-Fässer, die zuvor 55 Jahre in einem Solera-System genutzt wurden und damit dementsprechend selten sind. Durch die lange Zeit, in der sie Sherry hielten, geben Sie der Abfüllung Aromen von in Brandy eingelegten Pflaumen, Mokka, Zimt und dunklen Kirschen und mehr.

Alles zum neuen The GlenAllachie Masters of Wood 19-year-old Ex-Solera Sherry Matured Single Malt Scotch Whisky, der in Großbritannien um £224,99 angeboten wird und in den nächsten Wochen auch nach Deutschland kommen wird, in dieser Mitteilung, die wir von der Destillerie erhalten haben:

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The GlenAllachie adds to Masters of Wood series with Ex-Solera Sherry cask matured single malt

The GlenAllachie Distillery has unveiled the latest release in its award-winning Masters of Wood Series, a 19-year-old Ex-Solera Sherry Cask Matured Single Malt Whisky that celebrates exceptionally rare casks and long-term wood character.

The Masters of Wood Series showcases the influence of The GlenAllachie’s most unusual and scarce wood stocks. The series debuted in 2024 with a 17-year-old Mizunara Virgin Oak and Oloroso Sherry Cask Matured expression, which went on to be named Best Scotch Speyside Single Malt aged 13 to 20 years at the World Whiskies Awards 2026.

The second edition of the series, The GlenAllachie Masters of Wood 19-year-old Ex-Solera Sherry Cask Matured is a luxuriously complex single malt. Notes of brandied plums, mocha, cinnamon and dark cherries are woven through with ginger and The GlenAllachie’s signature heather honey, revealing a whisky of remarkable depth and a viscous, velvety texture.

In creating this expression, Master Distiller Billy Walker selected a small number of vintage casks that had previously held Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry as part of their respective traditional solera ageing systems for more than 55 years, before being filled with The GlenAllachie spirit. Solera casks are an important part of a bodega’s operation and are seldom removed from the system, making them extremely difficult to acquire.

The solera method gradually blends younger and older sherries over many years, creating consistency and depth of flavour. Over five and a half decades of sherry maturation within this system, these casks absorbed intense layers of sherry character, developing notes of dried fruit and spice that remain within the oak. This depth of sherry influence continually shaped The GlenAllachie whisky during maturation, with slow oxidation occurring in parallel.

“These are casks that already carried over half a century of sherry history before interacting with our spirit. You are working with time, memory and a structure that has been quietly evolving for decades. “Over fifty years of experience in this industry has taught me where to look for casks of real distinction – from partners who, like us, refuse to compromise. The relationships built on that shared philosophy have given me the opportunity to work with some of the most intriguing and remarkable casks. This Masters of Wood release is one of the very finest examples of cask influence and stands among the most special projects of my career.”

The 19-year-old whisky developed notes of vanilla, caramel, honey, coconut and gentle spice from its initial maturation in American oak ex-bourbon barrels, before being transferred into the ex-solera sherry casks for secondary maturation. The Pedro Ximénez casks bring layers of fig, raisin and dark molasses sweetness, while the Oloroso casks add drier notes of walnut, dark chocolate and warming spice.

The packaging references the solera system through hand-illustrated detailing on the outer box, which is presented in a deep merlot tone intended to reflect the whisky’s natural hue development in cask.

Bottled at 50% ABV, with natural colour and without chill filtration, this release showcases The GlenAllachie’s signature sherried Speyside character, elevated through exceptional vintage casks and unparalleled wood management.

The GlenAllachie Masters of Wood: 19-year-old Ex-Solera Sherry Matured Single Malt Scotch Whisky is available now from The GlenAllachie Distillery and online at www.glenallachie.com with a UK RRP of £224.99. It will become available globally in the coming weeks.

About The GlenAllachie Masters of Wood Ex-Solera Sherry Cask Matured Single Malt

ABV: 50% RRP £224.99

Natural colour and non-chill filtered

Tasting notes:

COLOUR: Intense Mahogany.

NOSE: Brandied plum, intense mocha and honeycomb, with caramel snaps, molasses tart and rich cocoa.

TASTE: Plum syrup, treacle and warmed heather honey, followed by black cherries, mocha and brandied orchard fruits, with crystalised cinnamon and ginger.