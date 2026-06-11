London Distillery Company mit neuer Abfüllungsserie „New Forms“

Mit drei Bottlings startet die 2011 gegründete London Distillery Company eine neue Abfüllungsserie unter dem Namen „New Forms“. Damit ist nicht nur die optische Gestaltung gemeint, sondern auch der Umstand, dass diese Single Cask Whiskys in Fassarten gefinisht wurden, die die London Distillery Company zuvor noch niemals für Finishes verwendet hat: ex-Bourbon, Fino Sherry und Moscatel.

Die drei Bottlings sind ab morgen im Shop der Destillerie (Link in der PR) und bei ausgesuchten britischen Händlern zu erstehen – die Einzelflasche kostet jeweils 75 Pfund, die gesamte Serie ist um 200 Pfund zu erwerben.

Hier die Presseinfo, die die London Distillery Company dazu veröffentlicht hat:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

London Distillery Company pushes its spirit into new territory with the launch of New Forms

London Distillery Company (LDC) is proud to announce the upcoming launch of New Forms – an ambitious new series of single cask, single malt whiskies that explore the versatility and evolution of the distillery’s original spirit through the use of cask finishes never previously employed by the original distillery.

Launching on 12th June 2026, the initial releases in the New Forms series comprises three cask strength, single cask releases: Ex-Bourbon Cask, Fino Sherry Cask, and Moscatel Sherry Cask. Each whisky has been finished in first-fill casks selected to push LDC’s distinctive, heritage grain-led spirit character in bold and unexpected new directions, whilst remaining unmistakably rooted in the distillery’s DNA.

The New Forms series reflects the revived company’s ongoing exploration of its inherited stocks and its commitment to reimagining London whisky through thoughtful maturation and creative cask selection.

The sherry casks for the project were sourced from renowned Spanish cooperage Tonelería JL Rodríguez, with whom the LDC Whisky Maker Matt McKay has worked closely with in previous whisky projects. The selected casks have allowed the distillery’s barley-forward character to evolve in dramatically different ways across each expression – from the richness and sweetness of moscatel, to the saline precision of fino, and the amplified distillate clarity delivered by fresh ex-bourbon oak.

All three whiskies are bottled at natural cask strength, with natural colour and no chill filtration.

The presentation of the series reflects the concept at the heart of the project. Each whisky is housed within an individual gift carton featuring artwork designed to align with the others, forming a complete image when placed side-by-side. However, the cartons can also be arranged in any order – a visual representation of the shared spirit character that connects all three whiskies, despite their dramatically different maturation journeys.

The launch continues LDC’s renewed momentum following the company’s revival in early 2025 and further reinforces its position as one of the most innovative new voices within the modern English whisky category.

Speaking of the launch, Managing Director & Whisky Maker Matt McKay said: “New Forms is the most creatively exciting project we’ve undertaken since reviving The London Distillery Company. The original LDC spirit has always possessed a distinctive character – rich, expressive, and deeply barley-driven – but what continues to fascinate me is just how adaptable it becomes when matched with the right cask – where thoughtful maturation and a genuine synergy between wood and spirit can unlock entirely new dimensions of character. This series gave us the opportunity to push our spirit into completely new territories. Each cask has shaped the whisky in a dramatically different way, revealing unexpected layers of texture, flavour, and complexity, whilst still retaining the unmistakable DNA of the original distillery at its core. That tension between familiarity and transformation sits at the heart of New Forms.”

The New Forms series will launch on 12th June 2026 with an RRP of £75 per bottle or £200 for the complete three-bottle launch collection. The whiskies will be available directly from www.londondistillery.co.uk and through selected specialist retailers.

London Distillery Company: New Forms

Available from www.londondistillery.co.uk and select retailers from Friday 12th June 2026

New Forms: Ex-Bourbon Cask

Finished for 12 months in first-fill ex-bourbon cask #11190

60.7% ABV | 222 bottles

Nose: Honey on buttered toast, ripe banana, sweet lemon zest and tropical juice with a touch of pineapple, vanilla blossoms and red peppercorns, subtle tart ripe nectarine, toasted grains.

Palate: A sweet and rounded profile with buttery caramel, toasted oak, sweet and warming cinnamon, bitter lemon zest and deep, rich char.

Finish: Lingering notes of oak and char, melted butter on toast, subtle fresh banana and tart green apple.

New Forms: Fino Sherry Cask

Finished for 8 months in first-fill Fino Sherry Hogshead #9001

61.4% ABV | 347 bottles

Nose: Candied lemon peel, fleshy golden plum, ripe nectarine, peach blossom, dewy rose petals, grape leaves, toasted porridge, brown butter, sweet baking spices, a hint of coconut oil, damp oak.

Palate: Bright citrus peel, tropical juice and warming spices, white pepper, clove, a hint of ground coffee, toasted oak, and a touch of saline.

Finish: A well-browned peach loaf, with lingering stone fruit, citrus oil, dusty oak and toasted baking spices.

New Forms: Moscatel Sherry Cask

Finished for 8 months in first-fill Moscatel Sherry Hogshead #9008

61.6% ABV | 345 bottles

Nose: Caramelised orange peel, tart lemon, brown butter poached peaches, cooked apples with icing sugar, sauternes and dusty oak.

Palate: A rich, oily brown butter note, bright citrus and tart peach and nectarine, orange blossom, burnt toffee, cinnamon and a fiery touch of ginger.

Finish: Nutty toasted oak – almond and walnut skin, lingering bitter citrus peel and warming spices, with a breath of poached nectarine.