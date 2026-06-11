Bei der Eden Mill Distillery mit einem Hole-in-one Whiskyfass im Wert von 5000 Pfund gewinnen

Sollten Sie sich in nächster Zeit in der Nähe von St. Andrews in den schottischen Lowlands aufhalten, Whisky mögen und vielleicht auch gerne Golf spielen, dann könnte ein Abstecher in die Eden Mill Distillery eine gute Idee sein. Dort hat man nämlich einen Golfsimulator aufgebaut, und wenn Sie an dem ein Hole-in-one schaffen, gehört ein befülltes Whiskyfass der Brennerei im Wert von 5.000 Euro Ihnen.

Kostenfrei ist der Spaß nicht – 10 Pfund zahlt man pro Versuch, oder wenn Sie das Dram und Drive Paket (mit einem Whisky der Brennerei) um 15 Pfund erwerben, ist der Versuch gratis dabei.

Mehr über die Competition, bei der man übrigens auch fürs Scheitern gewinnen kann, untenstehend:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

HOLE IN ONE AT THIS ST ANDREWS DISTILLERY GETS YOU A £5,000 WHISKY CASK

Visitors to the ‘home of golf’ have the chance to win their very own whisky cask

St Andrews-based independent distiller, Eden Mill, has launched ‘Pin It To Win It’ – a golf simulator challenge combining Scotland’s national drink with the home of golf.

For £10, players get three attempts to land closest to the pin on the simulator, with anyone landing a hole in one winning their very own Eden Mill Whisky Cask, filled on site at the distillery. Everyone’s a winner though and there’s a prize to be had wherever your ball lands. The distillery will also award the closest person to the pin each calendar month with a bottle of its single malt whisky.

Hamish Maclean, Senior Brand Manager at Eden Mill, said:

„We wanted to create something spontaneous and genuinely exciting, the kind of thing you walk past and think ‚oh go on then‘ and end up talking about for weeks. Owning a whisky cask is a dream for many, so we thought why not give our guests the chance to win one for a tenner!“

The only distillery experience of its kind in Scotland, the activation brings together whisky tourism and golf culture – giving visitors the chance to test their swing just minutes from the Old Course while enjoying one of Scotland’s newest premium whisky destinations.

Players landing safely on the green win an Eden Mill tote bag. Those finding the bunker receive a golf ball, while out-of-bounds efforts are rewarded with a golf tee – the challenge’s “wooden spoon”!

Pin It To Win It is available to all visitors to Eden Mill’s distillery visitor centre in Guardbridge, alongside the distillery’s gin and whisky tours, cocktail bar, and blending experiences. For more information, visit edenmill.com.