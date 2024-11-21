Eden Mill Distillery veröffentlicht Whisky aus dem ex-Pedro Ximénez Einzelfass

Der dunkelste und süßeste aller Sherrys ist der aus Pedro Ximénez-Trauben. Diese Fässer sind seltener zu finden als Oloroso-Sherryfässer und dementsprechend auch kostspieliger in der Anschaffung.

Das hat die Eden Mill Distillery in den Lowlands nicht davon abgehalten, eine neue Serie von Single Cask Bottlings mit einem solchen aus dem PX-Fass zu beginnen. Ab heute sind die 252 Flaschen in Fassstärke (58,3% vol. Alkohol) im Shop der Destillerie in Market Street in St. Andrews und online erhältlich – zu einem Preis von 110 Pfund.

Hier weitere Infos dazu:

EDEN MILL RELEASE RARE PEDRO XIMÉNEZ SINGLE CASK BOTTLING

Independent Scottish distiller Eden Mill has released an ex-Pedro Ximénez single cask bottling, representing the first in a series of rare single cask bottlings from the St Andrews-based brand.

After almost nine years ageing inside a PX cask, the spirit has taken on a beautiful deep, dark brown sherry colour – bursting with rich flavours of fig and raisin with an underlying hint of oak and red berries. The finish is sweet and woody, with a pleasant dry note coming from the European Oak.

The new release is bottled at cask strength 58.3% ABV and is limited to just 252 bottles. Whisky fans can get their hands on this limited release from Thursday November 21st.

Commenting on the release, Scott Ferguson, Head Distiller at Eden Mill, said:

“The entire team was blown away by the quality of this single malt. It’s got a very deep, rich colour thanks to the Pedro Ximénez cask. Exclusive maturation in this cask type creates a truly special whisky. It is the dream dram for those who love heavily sherried whiskies – sticky, sweet and warming – ideally enjoyed round a fire on a cold night this festive season.”

The release is only available on Eden Mill’s website, with a small quantity in their St Andrews-based shop on 96 Market Street, priced at £110. Visit edenmill.com/products/px-single-cask

Eden Mill’s new distillery is located just seven minutes from St Andrews and will commence distillation early 2025 before opening its doors to the public in spring.