Ab sofort buchbar: Eden Mill Whisky Experiences im Old Course Hotel in St. Andrews

Die Eden Mill Distillery bietet ab sofort eine Whisky-Experience mit ihren Whiskys im weltbekannten Old Course Hotel in St. Andrews an (neben einer Gin-Experience, die wir aber getreu unserer fokussierten Ausrichtung hier bei Whiskyexperts nicht näher abhandeln wollen). Wer also in der Gegend ist, sei es zum Golfen oder aus sonstigen Gründen, kann sich dort unter fachkundiger Anleitung über die Whiskys der Eden Mill Distillery informieren und diese verkosten.

Hier alles Nähere zur Eden Mill Whisky-Experience und die die Bezugsquelle für Tickets:

EDEN MILL TEES UP EXPERIENCE AT THE OLD COURSE HOTEL IN ST ANDREWS

Independent distiller Eden Mill is bringing its range of premium single malts to the world-famous Old Course Hotel in St Andrews through an immersive experience.

Located just seven minutes from the site of their soon-to-be completed distillery, ‘Eden Mill at the Old Course Hotel’ is now open to the public offering a distinct experience – the Eden Mill Single Malt Flight.

Situated on the fourth floor of the iconic hotel, thewhisky experienceis hosted in a private tasting room opposite the Road Hole Bar that looks across the 17th green on the Old Course. Each session includes a welcome drink, an educational showcase of the spirit and a chance to sample the range. Expert brand experience ambassadors will also provide spirits fans with an overview of the Eden Mill story and plans for the new distillery opening just along the road.

EDEN MILL SINGLE MALT FLIGHT | (£40)

Built for whisky lovers, the Single Malt Flight introduces Eden Mill’s premium whiskies, journeying through four drams from bourbon maturation and sherry finishes to an elusive ‘mystery dram’! The experience explores Eden Mill’s core range of whiskies, showcasing the brand’s signature Lowland spirit style and masterful use of cask maturation.

The journey begins with a whisky highball using The Guard Bridge Blended Malt Scotch and ginger ale – a classic serve to whet the palate and introduce guests to the Eden Mill house style. The tasting includes the Bourbon and Sherry flagship Single Malts, an unreleased mystery dram from the distiller’s blending room, and finally the 2023 Art of St Andrews hero expression – matured in ex-Cognac casks. Throughout the experience, guests learn about each whiskies’ maturation style, cask influence and flavour profile – with the chance to compare and contrast their thoughts with other whisky aficionados in the room.

Commenting on the partnership, Hannah Ingram, Head of Marketing at Eden Mill, said:

“St Andrews is our home – and we’re immensely proud of where we’re from – so it made absolute sense to collaborate with the iconic Old Course Hotel, a world-renowned destination for luxury experiences. “We want to provide an unforgettable showcase for locals and visitors alike, educating presenting our wonderful range of single malts to whisky fans. The experience will tell the Eden Mill story so far, and announce our very exciting plans for the future!”

The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa, is a prestigious AA five star resort that overlooks the famous Old Course and West Sands Beach in St Andrews. ‘Eden Mill at the Old Course Hotel’ is open to the public Wednesday to Sunday, 12 – 5pm.

Tickets for the whisky experience are available on the Eden Mill website: www.edenmill.com