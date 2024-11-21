Glenfiddich wird mehrjähriger F1-Sponsor bei Aston Martin – und feiert dies beim Las Vegas-Grand Prix mit dem Glenfiddich 1959

Bislang war die Zusammenarbeit mit Aston Martin ja eine Domäne von Bowmore. Diese ist aber nun wohl definitiv zu Ende, nachdem man schon die Zusammenarbeit in der Master’s Selection abgeschlossen hat, denn:

Glenfiddich steigt bei Aston Martin mit einem Mehrjahresvertrag als F1-Sponsor ein – und bringt zu diesem Anlass beim Grand Prix in Las Vegas den Glenfiddich 1959 (das Jahr, als sich Aston Martin zum ersten Mal in der F1 engagierte), eine One of a Kind-Abfüllung, bestehend aus einer einzelnen Flasche dieses Whiskys, der wohl auch nicht zum Verkauf ansteht und über dessen weitere Verwendung spekuliert werden kann.

Über die Kosten der Zusammenarbeit gibt es naturgemäß keine Kommunikation, auch weitere Details zum Whisky wurden bislang noch nicht bekanntgegeben.

Nachfolgend finden Sie eine Pressemitteilung von Aston Martin, die diese Partnerschaft verkündet, und in ihr die Verlinkung zur entsprechenden Webpage bei Glenfiddich:

Aston Martin Aramco and Glenfiddich® unveil multi-year global partnership at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team announces an exclusive multi-year partnership with Glenfiddich®, the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky, bringing together two timeless brands renowned for their heritage, innovation and relentless pursuit of excellence.

The partnership launches at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Aston Martin Aramco and Glenfiddich® will toast to this new relationship that celebrates mastery and design.

This partnership will see Aston Martin Aramco and Glenfiddich® write their next chapter of lasting success together. By sharing expertise in design, innovation and craftsmanship, the partnership will engage more global F1 fans through exceptional experiences and stories.

Together, Aston Martin Aramco and Glenfiddich® aim to create a legacy that transcends industries, setting a new standard for blending passion, precision and quality for those who value the journey as much as the destination.

To honour this historic partnership, Glenfiddich® has explored its archives to unearth a rare cask from 1959, paying tribute to Aston Martin’s debut in Formula One. Embodying the craftsmanship of Glenfiddich® Malt Masters across generations, this exclusive expression is made from an exceptional sherry cask known for its rich intensity – an exquisite offering that blends the passion, innovation, mastery and quality of two timeless icons.

The 1950s were a defining decade for Glenfiddich®; it was a pivotal time in shaping the future of single malt Scotch whisky. Casked by Gordon Grant, the third Malt Master, this whisky is a key part of Glenfiddich’s® heritage. At a time when single malts were virtually non-existent [beyond Scotland], this cask helped lay the groundwork for the category’s rise. Similarly, Aston Martin began its transformation into a global symbol of luxury, innovation and performance, and paved the way for the team’s first foray into Formula One in 1959. Both Glenfiddich® and Aston Martin Aramco continue to push boundaries today.

This unique Glenfiddich® 1959 liquid will be bottled into a commemorative single bottle to celebrate the launch of the partnership and will be unveiled as part of this collaboration, marking a new chapter in the art of whisky and motorsport excellence.

With this multi-year partnership, Aston Martin Aramco and Glenfiddich® invite enthusiasts worldwide to engage with two iconic brands in bold new ways. Starting in 2025, this exclusive alliance will redefine exceptional experiences, creating memorable moments that reach far beyond the racetrack.

The Glenfiddich® range has received more awards since 2000 than any other single malt Scotch whisky in two of the world’s most prestigious competitions, the International Wine & Spirit Competition and the International Spirits Challenge.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, said:

„At the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, we continuously push boundaries to set new standards, and Glenfiddich® embodies that same spirit of perfection and innovation. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is the perfect stage to debut our partnership, and we’re excited to offer fans an unforgettable experience that transcends the racetrack and whisky world alike.“

Søren Hagh, CEO, William Grant & Sons, said:

„This partnership between Glenfiddich® and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team is rooted in a shared passion for excellence and innovation. Glenfiddich’s® whisky-making heritage meets Aston Martin’s iconic presence in motorsport, creating a timeless yet forward-thinking partnership. Together, we’re inspiring a global audience, inviting them to experience a legacy built on dedication and mastery.“

Brian Kinsman, Malt Master, Glenfiddich®, said:

„The synergy between Glenfiddich® and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team allows us to innovate in exciting ways. This rare 1959 bottling captures our shared commitment to excellence and passion, with each detail refined to reflect Glenfiddich’s® signature intensity balanced with Aston Martin’s bold spirit.“

Find out more about the Aston Martin Aramco and Glenfiddich partnership, here.

Glenfiddich® and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team promote responsible attitudes to alcohol. You should never drink and drive. Together our partners at Glenfiddich® share our approach and commitment to promote this important message.