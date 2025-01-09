Donnerstag, 09. Januar 2025, 13:39:13
Suche
InterviewSpeyside

Forbes: Brian Kinsman (Glenfiddich Malt Master) in zweiteligem Interview

Forbes befragt Kinsman zu seiner Karriere und zu den Aussichten für Glenfiddich und der Whiskybranche im Generellen

Auf Forbes ist ein zweiteiliges Interview mit Malt Master Brian Kinsman erschienen, das diverse Themenbereiche abdeckt. Während sich Teil 1 um die Karriere von Kinsman dreht, bietet Teil 2 interessante Ausblicke darauf, wie Kinsman die Zukunft von Glenfiddich und Whisky im Allgemeinen im Rahmen des sich verändernden Umfelds sieht.

So betrachtet Brian Kinsman die Partnerschaft mit der Formel 1 als ein Mittel, neue und junge Zielgruppen für Glenfiddich zu gewinnen:

Forbes: How does Glenfiddich aim to connect with a younger, more diverse audience through this collaboration?

Brian Kinsman: Reaching people today is tougher than ever. Simply being a great-tasting whiskey isn’t enough anymore. That’s where Formula One comes in—it’s the perfect platform to introduce Scotch to a whole new audience, many of whom may not know much about it or what it stands for. This collaboration opens the door to a younger, more diverse crowd, including more women, which is exciting to see. But while the audience may evolve, the essence of how we serve, enjoy, and talk about Glenfiddich remains the same. It’s not about changing the experience—it’s about expanding who gets to experience it.

Weitere interessante Themenfelder im Interview betreffen unter anderem die „Essenz von Glenfiddich“, ob Blended Whisky weniger qualitätsvoll als Single Malt ist, Cocktails und die Frage, ob er bereits einen Nachfolger für sich ausbildet.

Vorheriger Artikel
WHISKYMAX übernimmt den Deutschlandvertrieb von DRÀM MÒR
Nächster Artikel
Irish Spirit zum St. Patrick’s Day: Bushmills Irish Whiskey lädt zum Feiern ein (mit Cocktail-Rezept)

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2024 Whiskyexperts GmbH

 