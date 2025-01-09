Forbes: Brian Kinsman (Glenfiddich Malt Master) in zweiteligem Interview

Auf Forbes ist ein zweiteiliges Interview mit Malt Master Brian Kinsman erschienen, das diverse Themenbereiche abdeckt. Während sich Teil 1 um die Karriere von Kinsman dreht, bietet Teil 2 interessante Ausblicke darauf, wie Kinsman die Zukunft von Glenfiddich und Whisky im Allgemeinen im Rahmen des sich verändernden Umfelds sieht.

So betrachtet Brian Kinsman die Partnerschaft mit der Formel 1 als ein Mittel, neue und junge Zielgruppen für Glenfiddich zu gewinnen:

Forbes: How does Glenfiddich aim to connect with a younger, more diverse audience through this collaboration?

Brian Kinsman: Reaching people today is tougher than ever. Simply being a great-tasting whiskey isn’t enough anymore. That’s where Formula One comes in—it’s the perfect platform to introduce Scotch to a whole new audience, many of whom may not know much about it or what it stands for. This collaboration opens the door to a younger, more diverse crowd, including more women, which is exciting to see. But while the audience may evolve, the essence of how we serve, enjoy, and talk about Glenfiddich remains the same. It’s not about changing the experience—it’s about expanding who gets to experience it.