Thomond Gate veröffentlicht Joe Sheridan – Dick Mack’s Coffee Stout Finish Single Malt

Eine Hommage an Joe Sheridan, der in einer kalten, stürmischen Nacht 1943 am Wasserflugzeug -Terminal von Foynes in der Grafschaft Limerick den weltberühmten Irish Coffee kreierte, ist die neueste Abfüllung von Thomond Gate Irish Whiskey.

Alle weiteren Details zu Joe Sheridan – Dick Mack’s Coffee Stout Finish Single Malt sowie die Bezugsmöglichkeit für diesen Iriah Single Malt Whiskey finden Sie hier:

Available Exclusively Online: Thomond Gate – Dick Mack’s Brewhouse Coffee Stout Cask Finish Single Malt

This Spring, Thomond Gate Limerick Whiskey invites you to raise a glass to innovation, warmth, and Irish tradition with the release of our newest whiskey: Joe Sheridan – Dick Mack’s Coffee Stout Finish Single Malt.

This special release pays tribute to Joe Sheridan, the County Tyrone native who created the world-famous Irish Coffee in 1943 at the Foynes flying boat terminal in County Limerick. On a cold, stormy night, Sheridan added Irish whiskey to passengers’ coffee to warm their spirits. When asked if it was Brazilian coffee, he famously replied, “No—that’s Irish coffee.”

Crafted in that same spirit, this whiskey is the result of a collaboration between Dick Mack’s Brewhouse in Dingle and the Limerick Spirit Company, bottled under our Thomond Gate mark. It began with a single malt distilled on 6 March 2017 and matured in bourbon casks. In 2021, the whiskey was transferred into a cask that had previously held Dick Mack’s rich coffee stout—imbuing it with deep notes of roasted coffee, dark chocolate, and gentle oak.

After more than three years of finishing, it was bottled on 8 December 2024, capturing a flavour journey that mirrors the flight path from Kerry to Limerick, just as Sheridan’s story did.

Tasting Notes

Appearance: Clear, deep amber in colour, reflecting extended oak ageing and the influence of coffee stout cask finishing.

Nose: Pronounced aromas of roasted coffee, dark chocolate, malted barley, fig, prune, and vanilla, with underlying notes of toasted oak, leather, and polished wood.

Palate: Dry, full-bodied and smooth, with high, well-integrated alcohol. Pronounced flavours of espresso, cocoa, toasted oak, vanilla, clove, nutmeg, and treacle.

Finish: Long and very complex, with persistent notes of roasted coffee, spice, and dried fruit.

This limited release: Available now for €120 online, exclusively through our website

Celebrate the legacy of Irish Coffee—with this distinctive whiskey that honours one of Ireland’s unsung originals.

Sláinte!

*Note: Price excludes shipping, which is calculated at checkout.





