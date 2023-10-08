Neu: „The Clash of the Ash“ von Thomond Gate Limerick Whiskey

Infos über einen neuen irischen Whiskey haben uns am Samstag in der Redaktion erreicht: „The Clash of the Ash“ von Thomond Gate Limerick Whiskey – ein gesourcter Whisky aus der Great Northern Distillery wurde mit 49% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und durfte zuvor sechs Jahre in Bourbon Casks reifen, bevor er ein Finish in Imperial stout und Amarone casks erhielt.

Der Name der Abfüllung bezieht sich nicht auf Asche und Rauch im Whisky, sondern der Whisky ist eine „lebendige Ode an Limericks vier aufeinanderfolgende Hurling-Siege“ – „clash of the ash“ ist dabei ein Begriff aus de Sportwelt rund um das Hurling – Ash meint nicht Asche, sondern die Esche.

1350 Flaschen wurden abgefüllt, erhältlich ist er in irischen Spezialitätengeschäften und online bei irishmalts.com und The Celtic Whisky Shop. Kostenpunkt, jeweils 85 Euro plus Porto und Verpackung.

Hier die offizielle Info dazu, inklusive der Tasting Notes:

Introducing „The Clash of the Ash“ from Thomond Gate Limerick Whiskey: A Vibrant Ode to Limerick’s Four Consecutive Hurling Victories

LIMERICK, 07/10/2023 – Thomond Gate Limerick Whiskey proudly reveals „The Clash of the Ash,“ a Single Malt Irish whiskey, matured for 6 years, and available from October 7th, crafted to honor the vibrant spirit and remarkable hurling achievements of Limerick.

This exquisite, limited release of 1350 bottles, each meticulously hand-filled and labelled „1 of 1350,“ invites enthusiasts to experience a whiskey that symbolizes unity, celebration, and triumphant Limerick spirit.

To get your hands on one of these exceptional whiskey at Fine Wines in Roches Street, Kilmurry, and Corbally, Limerick, and online via Irish Malts and the Celtic Whiskey Shop.

Handcrafted with Passion and Precision

This Single Mat age to 6 years Distilled at Great Northern Distillery, Matured in ex-bourbon and finished in Imperial stout and Amarone casks, Every bottle, filled by hand and bottled tamed to 49%, boasts a wax-dipped finish, adorned in the distinctive Limerick Green and White colours.

Tasting Notes : „An alluring symphony of vanilla and toasted oak emanates from its bourbon cask maturation, while whispers of dark cherries and ripe plums acknowledge its Amarone cask heritage. An underlying current of dark chocolate and roasted malt, bestowed by its Imperial Stout cask finish, invites depth and complexity, unfurling a vibrant dance of flavors that entwine, pirouette, and linger harmoniously on the palate.“

About The Limerick Spirits Company:

Established in 2019, The Limerick Spirits Company emerged to reinstate Limerick’s esteemed position in the whiskey world, inspiring a revitalization through the revival of the Thomond Gate Whiskey brand. With an unwavering dedication to restoring provenance and curating superior whiskey, the company collaborates with award-winning distilleries to produce classical styles of Irish Pot Still whiskey, and has proudly planted its first crop of Limerick barley.

Supported by the Limerick Enterprise Office, Enterprise Ireland, New Frontiers program, and the Back for Business initiative, the Limerick Spirits Company also raises independent funds, offering a limited number of casks containing this year’s new-make spirit to discerning buyers globally.