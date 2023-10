Aber Falls Distillery erlangt nun ebenfalls geschützte Herkunftsbezeichnung „Welsh single malt whisky“

“The team have worked hard over the past few months, in order for us to gain PGI status. Our stumbling block was the bottling process, which had been moved to England in 2022 due to issues finding staff at that time. We pulled out all the stops and reopened our bottling hall in early September; ticking that final box.

We are now in full swing, with our single malt Welsh whisky being bottled in Bangor for our export and UK markets.”

Carole Jones, General Manager Aber Falls Distillery