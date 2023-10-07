Serge und Angus verkosten: Kavalan Teil vier und Jura

Heute fassen wir zwei Verkostungen in einen Bericht zusammen: den letzten Teil von Serges Kavalan-Marathon, und Angus MacRailds Verkostung von vier Abfüllungen aus Jura. Und letzterer Destillerie geben wir auch den Vorzug auf unserem Titelbild.
Also, dann ohne weitere Vorrede zur Tabelle der ersten und zweiten Verkostung:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Kavalan 2008/2016 (54.8%, OB, sherry cask, cask #S081229027, 496 bottles)
|88
|Kavalan 2011/2016 (57.1%, OB, 1st fill bourbon barrel, cask #B110422008A)
|87
|Kavalan 2009/2016 (57.8%, OB, for Fortune, sherry butt, cask #S090102001, 498 bottles)
|80
|Kavalan 2007/2016 ‚Peaty cask‘ (58.6%, OB, 1st Fill Peaty Barrel, cask #R070521006, 810 bottles)
|84
|Kavalan 2010/2017 (59.4%, OB, The Seven Virtues of Bushido, Port cask, cask #O100505013A)
|89
|Kavalan 2010/2016 (57.1%, OB, 1st fill Sherry barrel, cask #S100303052A, 519 bottles)
|90
|Kavalan 2008/2017 (58.6%, OB, for Asia Palate Association, sherry butt, cask #S081217041, 476 bottles)
|89
|Kavalan 2009/2017 (58.6%, OB, sherry, cask #S090306031, 481 bottles)
|89
|Kavalan 2009/2016 (57.1%, OB, sherry, cask #S090306012, 498 bottles)
|91
|Kavalan 2009/2017 (58.6%, OB, Tiger’s Finest Selection, sherry, cask #S090306024, 461 bottles)
|Isle Of Jura 20 yo 1975/1996 (43%, Signatory Vintage, casks #2771-2773, 580 bottles)
|88
|Isle Of Jura 34 yo 1989/2023 (45.9%, Thompson Brothers, refill hogshead, 200 bottles)
|87
|Isle Of Jura 20 yo 1972 (54%, OB, 261 bottles, +/-1992)
|85
|Isle Of Jura 1972/1991 (54%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, #31.3)
|86