Neu: Jura Distillery Cask Fèis Ìle 2024

Die Destillerie Jura nimmt am Fèis Ìle ja ebenso teil wie die Destillerien auf Islay – und bringt dementsprechend jedes Jahr eine eigene Abfüllung für das Festival. In diesem Jahr ist es das Jura Distillery Cask Fèis Ìle 2024 – ein 2008 in ein First Fill Bourbon Cask gelegter Whisky, der in diesem Fass No. 1605 für 15 Jahre reifen konnte und dann mit 55,5% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt wurde.

Etwas weniger als 200 Flaschen wird es ab 31. Mai im Shop der Destillerie vor Ort geben, der Jura-Tag des Festivals – und was Besucher abgesehen vom Festival-Whisky dort noch erwartet, schreibt Jura auf der Webseite:

We’re so excited to welcome everyone to Jura for this year’s Fèis Ìle on Friday 31st May, with a fun filled day, showcasing our beautiful island and beachside distillery. As well as the ticketed events below, there will be a marquee hosting live music, cocktails and a fun filled day on the field.

Join us as we welcome The Rollin’ Drones for a boogie throughout the day, while enjoying unique and well-loved Jura cocktails created by The Drink Cabinet. We will also be welcoming island businesses to set up on the field to allow you to explore everything Jura has to offer.

On top of this, boat tours exploring Jura’s beautiful coastline are on offer in our ticketed experiences! And, as you might expect – there will be plenty of fun (and whisky) for everyone, so even if you miss out on a ticket, make sure you join us for a dram!

The festival is dog friendly, however you will not be able to bring your dog into the distillery building.