Streiks bei Dalmore und Invergordon im Juni wahrscheinlich

Über die Abstimmung zu gewerkschaftlichen Kampfmaßnahmen bei einigen Destillerien von Whyte & Mackay haben wir ja bereits Anfang des Monats berichtet. Deren Ergebnis ist nun offiziell – mehr als 80% der Gewerkschaftsmitglieder bei Dalmore und Invergordon haben abgestimmt, davon sprachen sich 82% für den Streik aus. Dieser soll nun, falls man nicht doch noch eine Einigung zwischen Unternehmen und Gewerkschaftsvertretung findet, im Juni stattfinden.

Lesley-Anne MacAskill, GMB Scotland, sagte dazu:

The support for industrial action at Whyte & Mackay is overwhelming but unsurprising. Our members’ work has driven the company to record-breaking profits but has not been recognised or fairly rewarded in pay negotiations.

Whyte & Mackay is celebrating unprecedented commercial success while our members continue to endure a cost-of-living crisis while being paid less than workers across the industry. The company should consider the results of this ballot and the clear determination of our members to take action in support of a fair pay award and improve its offer. If it does not, industrial action is now inevitable.”

Und auch von Whyte & Mackay gibt es dazu eine Stellungnahme, in der man ankündigt, im Falles eines Falles auf den Streik vorbereitet zu sein und dennoch die Gesüprächskanäle offen zu lassen:

„We have received formal notification from GMB of its intention to strike. We are disappointed that despite dialogue and a revised award of 6.8%, we have failed to reach agreement. As a business we firmly believe that our pay proposal is a fair and competitive offer. We believe there is a route forward without the need for strike action and we remain committed to work to achieve that through dialogue with GMB.

In the event of a strike taking place, we have plans in place to mitigate disruption and ensure continued business operation to minimise impact to our customers.”