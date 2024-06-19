Streiks bei Whyte & Mackay-Destillerien teilweise abgesagt

Nach einem erneuten Angebot von Whyte & Mackay an die Arbeiter der Brennereien Dalmore, Invergordon und Tamnavulin, das zwei Jahre lang 10% Gehaltserhöhung vorsieht (wir berichteten hier darüber), haben die Mitglieder von Unite ihren Streik, der am 24. Juni und danach noch für einige Zeit im Juli und August angesetzt war, abgesagt. Das ist allerdings nur eine halbgute Nachricht für Whyte & Mackay, denn GMB Scotland, die andere Gewerkschaft, die an den Standorten für ihre Mitgleider tätig ist, hat das neue Angebot abgelehnt und wird die Kampfmaßnahmen wie geplant durchführen.

Whyte & Mackay sagt dazu laut einem Artikel in The Spirits Business:

“Following extended discussions with our trade union partners GMB and Unite, the company submitted a revised pay offer for consideration. While we are pleased that the revised offer was accepted by Unite, we are disappointed that GMB members rejected the offer.

“GMB has informed us that it is now planning for industrial action to commence next week; we have therefore begun to implement continuity plans to manage supply and mitigate impact to customers.”