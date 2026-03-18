Neu: The Dalmore Select Editions 2007 & 2010

Mit zwei neuen Abfüllungen erweitert Dalmore seine Select Editions in den USA (nicht zu verwechseln mit den ähnlich aussehenden Vintage Editons): The Dalmore Select Edition 2007 und die The Dalmore Select Edition 2010 sind beide in Sherryfässern von González Byass gereift und auf eine auf das Bottling individuell abgestimmte Alkoholstärke gebracht. Es gibt sie in Kürze dort bei ausgewählten Fachhändlern und in der gehobenen Gastronomie. In Europa könnte (!) sie dann ebenfalls auftauchen, allerdings wahrscheinlich exklusiv in der Online Boutique.

Hier jedenfalls die Presseinfo zu den neuen Bottlings:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

THE DALMORE UNVEILS NEW SELECT EDITIONS 2007 & 2010: Two Exceptional Single Malts Honor Five Decades of Distillery Tradition

The Dalmore Single Malt Scotch Whisky unveils the newest release of The Select Editions Collection, offering two exquisite expressions: The Dalmore Select Edition 2007 and The Dalmore Select Edition 2010. Both celebrate the distillery’s annual cask assessment—a time-honored tradition guiding The Dalmore’s whisky makers for more than five decades. The Dalmore Select Editions are one-time releases, each non-chill filtered, of natural color, and bottled at specially selected strengths by The Dalmore whisky makers. Highly anticipated each year, they have become a covetable offering among whisky connoisseurs and discerning clientele.

“The Dalmore is home to rare and precious spirit, laid down to mature within exemplary casks and nurtured for years,” says The Dalmore whisky makers. “Yet no one can truly know what time and nature have bestowed upon these whiskies until it is time to take stock of these treasures.”

Every November, after the warm summer months and the cooling winter temperatures have shaped the spirit, The Dalmore whisky makers spend a complete week in the distillery’s storied warehouses on the shores of the Cromarty Firth, personally nosing and assessing every maturing cask. This meticulous tradition remains central to The Dalmore’s whisky-making process and reflects a level of craftsmanship increasingly rare in the industry today.

“The annual cask assessment is one of the most important moments in our whisky-making calendar,” they continue. “After years of maturation, it is during this week that we carefully assess every cask and discover those that truly capture the depth and signature character of The Dalmore. The Select Editions celebrate those rare moments when certain casks reveal a distinctive facet of our house style. While every cask is evaluated, only those destined for The Select Editions are chosen.”

This year’s release explores the flavors of freshly baked patisserie: The Dalmore Select Edition 2010 offers key notes of freshly baked brioche and crème brûlée, and The Dalmore Select Edition 2007 presents fresh pain au chocolat and moist ginger cake. The expressions are presented in elegant powder-blue packaging, evocative of the autumn season at the distillery when these whiskies are selected. The design features refined geometric detailing, silver accents, and the iconic 12-point Royal Stag—a symbol of The Dalmore’s royal heritage recognized around the world.

TASTING NOTES

The Dalmore Select Edition 2007

Aged 18 Years, 46.7% ABV / 93.4 Proof, SRP $549.99

This expression opens with enticing aromas of rich maple syrup, fresh pain au chocolat, dark citrus, nutmeg, and antique leather. On the palate, notes of caramelized poached pears, Seville orange, Madagascan vanilla, baked apples, moist ginger cake, and rich Brazil nuts unfold. The finish offers grilled pineapple, bergamot, black licorice, dark cacao powder, and exotic spices. This whisky has been matured in American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels and enhanced by finishing in hand-selected Apóstoles and Amoroso Sherry casks.

The Dalmore Select Edition 2010

Aged 15 Years, 49.1% ABV / 98.2 Proof, SRP $249.99

This expression reveals aromas of ethereal honeysuckle, sugared almonds, freshly baked brioche, and delicate mandarin, accentuated with light cacao. On the palate, vibrant crème brûlée, apricot tarte tatin, golden raisins, red licorice, white chocolate, and cinnamon emerge, with a mouthwatering finish of candied citrus, madeleines, Muscat grapes, soft ginger, and baking spice. These distinct flavors are developed through maturation in American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels, further enhanced by finishing in hand-selected Matusalem and Amoroso Sherry casks.

The Sherry casks used in both the 2007 and 2010 expressions from The Dalmore Select Editions have been exclusively sourced and hand-selected by The Dalmore from the finest Sherry makers at González Byass. For more than 100 years, The Dalmore has shared a longstanding relationship with González Byass, through which the whisky makers gain exclusive access to some of their rarest and most prized casks. Paired with The Dalmore’s unique new make spirit, these exceptional casks allow the whisky makers to express their whisky-making artistry, tailoring and enriching the spirit to create these exquisite limited-edition whiskies.

The Dalmore Select Editions are available now through select retailers and fine dining establishments.