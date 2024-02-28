Aber Falls bringt mit dem Aber Falls 6yo den ersten Whisky mit Altersstatement – limitiert auf 350 Flaschen

Die walisischen Aber Falls Distillery bringt ab 1. März zu Ehren von St. Stephan, den Schutzpatron von Wales, ihren ersten Whisky mit Altersstatement auf den Markt, den Aber Falls 6yo. Seine 350 Flaschen werden zuerst exklusiv im Shop in Abergwyngregyn angeboten, danach, ab 8. März, auch online im Webshop – falls noch verfügbar.

Die Einzelfassabfüllung aus dem Oloroso Sherry Fass kostet 85 Pfund und wurde mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke ohne Kältefiltration und Farbstoffe in die Flaschen gefüllt. Hier der Text von der Webseite:

We’re very excited to announce the release of our first age statement whisky; a limited edition Aber Falls 6 Year Old Whisky on Friday. March 1st 2024.

We understand there will be many questions so we’ve prepared a FAQ list which will, hopefully, answer many of your questions:

When and where is the whisky available for purchase?

March 1st from 10 am only from the Aber Falls Distillery Visitor Centre Shop, Abergwyngregyn.

Will it be available to purchase from the Aber Falls Distillery kiosk on Llandudno Pier?

No, it will only initially be available at our Visitor Centre Shop.

What kind of Cask was used?

We’ve used a single Oloroso sherry cask, the sixth cask from our first cask filling on January 2018

How many bottles are available for sale?

350

Will the Bottles be numbered?

Yes

What is the ABV?

46%

How much is the cost of a bottle?

£85

What are the whisky’s „Tasting notes“?

Colour: Deep Amber Gold

Nose: Creamy marzipan, red fruit, mixed spice and Christmas cake

Palate: Oak and ginger notes, sweet treacle and rich ripe fruit

Finish: A long finish with hints of cereal and dried fruits

Is it chill filtered or coloured?

It is not chill filtered and no colour has been added

How many bottles would I be allowed to buy on the first day of release?

As the number of bottles is so low we will be limiting this to one per customer

Will it be available to buy online?

Yes, from March 8th depending on availability of stock