Yankee Clipper – der erste Irish Whiskey Coffee Likör aus Limerick

Wenn man nicht gerade Süßes verabscheut, dann kann hin und wieder ein Whiskeylikör viel Freude bereiten. Von Thomond Gate Limerick Whiskey gibt es nun den Yankee Clipper Irish Whiskey Coffee Likör – ganz folgerichtig eigentlich, wenn man daran denkt, dass sie vor kurzem gemeinsam mit Dick Mack’s Brewhouse & Pub schon mit einer Abfüllung dem Erfinder des Irish Coffee, Joe Sheridan, gehuldigt haben.

Den Yankee Clipper Irish Whiskey Coffee Likör können Sie um 39,95 Euro im Webshop von Thomond Gate erwerben, oder unter anderem auch im Shannon Airport Duty Free, im Celtic Whiskey Shop in Dublin oder bei Irish Malts.

Hier die Presseinfo dazu:

Just Landed: Yankee Clipper, Limerick’s First Coffee Liqueur

Fresh off the bottling line this afternoon, we are extremely proud to share with you our first release of the Thomond Gate Yankee Clipper Coffee Liqueur – Limerick’s first coffee Liqueur!



Born from the Golden Age of Aviation, the Yankee Clipper Coffee Liqueur pays tribute to a time when transatlantic travel was an event of sophistication, style and wonder. Named after the iconic Pan Am “Yankee Clipper” flying boat, which linked Foynes on the River Shannon with New York in the late 1930s, this liqueur celebrates an era defined by polished service, Art Deco glamour and the excitement of crossing oceans in airborne luxury.

It was here at Foynes, that Ireland’s most famous cocktail was born. To warm weary transatlantic passengers on stormy winter nights, when coffee first met whiskey and the iconic Irish Coffee was created.

Yankee Clipper Coffee Liqueur is crafted in honour of that timeless creation, reimagining the original marriage of rich coffee and Irish spirit. Using deeply roasted coffee beans blended with fine Irish whiskey, it delivers a velvety profile of espresso, dark cocoa, caramel and a gentle sweetness reminiscent of the elegant cocktail bars of the era.

Designed for indulgence, the Yankee Clipper is exceptional neat, over ice, or as the foundation for classics such as the Espresso Martini, an elevated Irish Coffee, or any modern twist inspired by aviation’s golden age. It is a tribute to Irish ingenuity, glamorous travel and the enduring artistry of the cocktail. Step aboard. The journey begins with the first sip. RRP €39.95



Thank you so much as always for all your support. Wishing you and your families a wonderful Christmas and all the best for 2026.


