Eden Mill eröffnet neue Destillerie und Besucherzentrum in St. Andrews

2012 wurde die Eden Mill Distillery gegründet, und wir haben ihren Werdegang von Anfang an begleitet. Schon 2018 merkte man, dass der Platz für weiteres Wachstum nicht ausreichend sein würde, und man sah sich um Platz für eine Expansion um. 2023 begann man mit dem Bau der neuen Brennerei am Campus der Uni, und im April dieses Jahres war die Destillerie bereits im Vollbetrieb.

Nun ist auch das Besucherzentrum der Brennerei eröffnet, und die Destillerie selbst kann nun im Rahmen von Touren besucht und besichtigt werden. Was Besucher dort und im Visitor Center erwartet, hat uns die Eden Mill Distillery in der folgenden Presseinfo für Sie übermittelt:

EDEN MILL UNVEILS WORLD-CLASS DISTILLERY AND VISITOR CENTRE IN ST ANDREWS

Eden Mill has cut the ribbon on its landmark new distillery and visitor centre on the banks of the Eden Estuary, just outside the historic Home of Golf. The multi-million-pound site combines modern sustainability with Scotland’s rich distilling tradition to create a new, world-class destination for both local and international visitors.

Guests can enjoy immersive gin and whisky tours, shop exclusive bottlings in the retail space, and take in panoramic views from The Lookout – a top floor cocktail bar with views across the water towards the St Andrews skyline. The distillery, powered entirely by renewable energy, even boasts a state-of-the-art golf simulator for guests to use.

Das Team der Eden Mill Distillery. Picture – Chris Watt Photography

Euan Kinninmonth, Brand Home Manager at Eden Mill, said:

“The vision was to create a distillery and visitor centre that would celebrate the town’s rich distilling heritage, highlighting St Andrews as a must-visit destination for spirits tourism. I’m delighted to say that this vision is now a reality. It’s a landmark moment – not just for Eden Mill, but for St Andrews as a whole. “On a personal level, I will become the fourth generation of my family to work on the site of the old paper mill which is a real source of pride given I was born and raised in the area.”

Creating 18 new jobs in the local area, the striking new venue offers a rich blend of tradition, innovation and hospitality. Immersive gin and whisky experiences will allow visitors to explore the history and taste Eden Mill’s signature range and discover the stories behind their award-winning spirits. A hands-on Gin Cocktail Masterclass lets guests take control and shake up their own creations.

For whisky aficionados, the Cask Mastery Whisky Experience will offer a chauffeur transfer to and from St Andrews, a journey through Eden Mill’s most premium collection of malts, and a behind the scenes visit to the ‘Distiller’s Lab’ and on-site cask warehouse.

The distillery also boasts a bright and contemporary retail space with an expansive offering. Eden Mill’s full range of gins and whiskies are stocked, as well as distillery exclusive bottlings and locally sourced gifts such as prints, chocolates, and reclaimed whisky wood products.

(l-r) Scott Ferguson – Head Distiller, Rachel van der Merwe – Experiences Operations Manager, Danielle Doran – Head of Strategic Projects, Photo Credit – Chris Watt

At the top of the distillery, with panoramic views across the Eden Estuary, is ‘The Lookout’ – a 40-seat bar serving an eclectic list of classic and contemporary cocktails. Available for bookings and walk-ins from midday until 10pm all week long, the venue’s extensive drinks list is complemented by cheese and charcuterie boards sourced from a local deli.

Picture – Chris Watt Photography

As a nod to the brand’s provenance, Eden Mill has honoured the town’s affinity with golf by installing a professional golf simulator. The set up will allow golf fans to play The Old Course, as well as a number of famous Scottish and international courses, with a G&T in hand.

To mark the momentous opening, Eden Mill is releasing a single cask sherry matured whisky exclusively available to purchase from the distillery’s retail space. The Oloroso hogshead, which was originally filled in 2016, contained just 279 bottles, making this a truly rare and memorable release and it follows their other single cask expressions which have each sold out in a matter of hours.

To book an experience at Eden Mill’s new distillery, visit edenmill.com .