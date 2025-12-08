Glenturret Distillery präsentiert ihre neue Abfüllung Interlude

Schottlands älteste noch arbeitende Whisky-Destillerie präsentiert ihre neue Abfüllung Glenturret Interlude. Der Malt Whisky ohne Altersangabe reifte zunächst Sherry-seasoned casks. Danach folgte eine weitere Reifung in Pedro Ximénez Hogsheads für über ein Jahr. Glenturret Interlude soll Noten von Ingwerkuchen, Trockenfrüchten, reiner Eiche, Holzgewürzen und kandiertem Ingwer sowie Anklänge von Zimt, Melasse und wärmenden Gewürzen bieten.

John Laurie, Geschäftsführer von The Glenturret, kommentierte die Markteinführung so:

“Interlude is a fitting tribute to The Glenturret’s recent years of transformational refinement and growth. It is a whisky that speaks softly yet leaves a lasting impression. It’s about patience — allowing the casks and time to do their work without rushing. Every note of dried fruit and warm spice tells the story of that journey. For me, it’s a celebration of what happens when you give whisky the space to become something truly extraordinary and often unexpected. Interlude is more than a whisky; it is an experience of elegance and rarity. For those who appreciate the art of waiting, this is your moment.”