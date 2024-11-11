Dunville’s Irish Whiskey ist Ireland’s Best Whiskey bei den Irish Whiskey Awards

Große Freude herrscht in der Echlinville Distillery in Irland – ihr Dunville’s Irish Whiskey wurde bei den Irisch Whiskey Awards als bester Whiskey Irlands ausgezeichnet – genauer gesagt der Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey mit einem Reifealter von 21 Jahren.

An diesem Abend gewann man aber nicht nur den Titel des besten irischen Whiskeys, sondern auch zehn andere Auszeichnungen, wie die Pressemitteilung im Detail auflistet:

Dunville’s Irish Whiskey wins Ireland’s Best Whiskey title at Irish Whiskey Awards

Dunville’s Irish Whiskey, The Spirit of Belfast, has picked up the coveted Whiskey of the Year title at the Irish Whiskey Awards, with its 21 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey being named Ireland’s best whiskey.

The overall award is one of 11 wins for The Echlinville Distillery at Irish Whiskey’s most prestigious awards evening. The County Down family-owned distillery is home to the iconic Dunville’s Irish Whiskey brand. It was the biggest winner of the night, which saw the cream of Ireland’s whiskey industry celebrate the sector’s most successful brands and distilleries.

This is the second time Dunville’s has secured the title of Ireland’s Best Whiskey, having first won the top award in 2022.

11 wins on the night

Speaking about Echlinville’s success, Jarlath Watson from The Echlinville Distillery said:

“We are delighted with the news of eleven major wins at the Irish Whiskey Awards and for Dunville’s to have secured the title of Whiskey of the Year. This is a huge accolade that further cements Dunville’s place among the world’s best whiskeys and our place as the home of exceptional sherry cask finishes. To have won for the second time in three years is a phenomenal achievement and is testament to the hard work and commitment of the whole Echlinville team.

“Dunville’s Irish Whiskey was a global whiskey giant during its heyday in the 1800s and early 1900s, but by the mid twentieth century it had joined the list of Ireland’s ‘lost’ whiskeys. When we revived Dunville’s at The Echlinville Distillery, we felt a huge weight of responsibility as custodians of such an iconic brand.

“For more than a decade, we have been working hard to restore Dunville’s to its rightful place among the top tier of world whiskeys, by releasing exceptional whiskey, after exceptional whiskey, after exceptional whiskey. That has earned Dunville’s and Echlinville huge respect and an ever-increasing global following.

“This has been a huge year for The Echlinville Distillery, which saw the inaugural release of our single estate Echlinville Whiskey. As 2024 draws to a close with Irish whiskey’s top award, we look forward to next year with big plans for Dunville’s, Echlinville Whiskey and our Old Comber Pot Still Whiskey.” Jarlath Watson

Industry recognition

Speaking about the importance of the Irish Whiskey Awards, Jarlath continued:

“The Irish Whiskey Awards are particularly special to us as they are judged by members of whiskey clubs and societies the length and breadth of Ireland. It is an honour to be recognised by our friends and colleagues within the Irish whiskey family. It is peer recognition at the highest level, and that is invaluable.

“Irish distilleries are producing some of the best whiskeys in the world right now. When you consider the increasingly high standards within the sector, and the fact that the industry has long been dominated by major global brands, it is a massive achievement for an independent distillery like Echlinville to bring home eleven awards, including the Overall Winner’s trophy.” Jarlath Watson

Dunville’s 21 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Irish Whiskey is available to purchase from The Echlinville Distillery at echlinville.com and from all good whiskey retailers.

The Irish Whiskey Awards bring to 132 the total number of global awards won by Echlinville since the first spirit trickled from its stills in 2013.

Full list of The Echlinville Distillery’s wins at the Irish Whiskey Awards 2024:

Dunville’s 21 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt – OVERALL WINNER: Whiskey Of The Year.

Dunville’s 23 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish, Cask 1205 – WINNER: Best Irish Single Cask 12 Years & Older.

Dunville’s 22 Year Old PX Sherry Cask 1643 – WINNER: Best Cask Strength bottling.

Dunville’s 21 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt – WINNER: Best Irish Single Malt 16 Years & Older

Dunville’s 12 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish for Stories and Sips – WINNER: Best Irish Single Malt 12-15 Years.

Dunville’s 11 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish for Waterford Whiskey Society – WINNER: Best Irish Single Cask 11 Years &Younger.

Dunville’s PX 10 Year Old Single Malt – WINNER: BestIrish Single Malt 11 Years & Younger.

Dunville’s Three Crowns Sherry – WINNER: BestIrish Blended Whiskey No Age Statement/Under 60 Euros.

Dunville’s 12 Year Old Port, PX and Moscatel Casks Finishfor The Palace Bar – GOLD MEDAL – Best Irish Single Malt 12-15 Years

Weavers Gin – GOLD MEDAL – Best Irish Gin.

Weavers Vodka – GOLD MEDAL – Best Irish Vodka.