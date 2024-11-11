Fable Whisky veröffentlicht Blended Malt „Six Sons“ im Global Travel Retail

Ein Blended Malt Whisky und sechs verschiedene Illustrationen, das ist der Fable Batch #6, der jetzt mit einer Aktivations-Promotion im Terminal 2 des Heathrow Airports unter dem Namen Six Sons vorgestellt wird, bevor man ihn auch in anderen Global TRavel Retail Outlets finden wird. Die Einzelflasche (insgesamt 9000 davon werden aufgelegt) kostet 40 Pfund – wer alle sechs Artworks, die von Hugo Cuellar gestaltet wurden, in einer gemeinsamen Box erwerben will, der muss dafür folgerichtig 240 Pfund auf den Tresen legen. Zu jeder Flasche gibt es übrigens auch einen Print des Künstlers.

Six Sons ist die finale Ausgabe der Ghost Piper of Clanyward Bay Serie. Er stammt aus ex-Bourbinfässern und hogsheads, und er wird als sehr harmonischer Blended Malt mit Süße und einem würzigen Finish beschrieben. Abgefüllt ist er mit 46,5% vol. Alkoholstärke.

Hier ein Zitat von Calum Larie, dem Marketing Director von Fable Whisky:

We wanted to round off the series with something special and an appropriate and natural extension to the original story and product offering.

We love Six Sons – the wonderful blend of malts giving a hint of mashed bananas, molasses and a the linger of spice and fresh orange peel – but also its stunning visual impact – artwork we now know people want to take home with them and enjoy.

We are getting lots of enquiries about our next Fable story and we are really excited to say – it is coming soon – watch this space.