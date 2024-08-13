Jetzt in Deutschland und Österreich eingetroffen: Echlinville – The Beginning, das Erstlingswerk der irischen Destillerie

Zum Erscheinen des Boxsets aus zwei Abfüllungen der irischen Echlinville Distillery Ende Mai haben wir Ihnen diesen bereits einmal in in einem Presseartikel vorgestellt – nun ist dieses Boxset (insgesamt nur 750 Stück) aus zwei Whiskeys, die beide komplett in der Destillerie erzeugt und auch dort abgefüllt wurden, auch in Deutschland und Österreich erhältlich. Es handelt sich dabei um einen Single Pot Still und einen Single Malt, beide 7 Jahre alt, beide in 500ml Flaschen und mit 50% abgefüllt. Der Preis für die Box: € 449,90.

Erhältlich ist das Set Echlinville – The Beginning exklusiv beim Importeur im Weisshaus Shop.



Echlinville Distillery launches inaugural Single Estate Whiskey release

The Echlinville Distillery (Northern Ireland) is launching Echlinville – The Beginning, the inaugural whiskey release from Ireland’s first Single Estate distillery.

Echlinville– The Beginning features two field-to-glass whiskeys distilled exclusively from barley grown, harvested and floor malted on the distillery farm. Every step of the production process – from mashing and fermenting the grains, to casking and maturing the spirit, to filling and labelling the bottles – has been completed on-site at the County Down distillery. This complete Single Estate story makes Echlinville – The Beginning unique among Irish whiskeys.

Single Pot Still and Single Malt

Echlinville– The Beginning features a pair of exceptional seven-year-old double distilled Pot Still and Single Malt whiskeys. The two bottle release is limited to 750 sets in a stunning presentation box.

Echlinville became the first Single Estate farm distillery in Ireland when it began production in 2013. It was one of the first in a new wave of distilleries that led the beginning of the Irish whiskey renaissance.

People, Place and Provenance

The Ards Peninsula has long been regarded as one of the finest barley growing regions in Ireland. Local farmers would have historically supplied barley to Ards Maltings, which provided premium malt to some of the country’s biggest distilleries and breweries.

The area has a proud, but sometimes forgotten, whiskey heritage. We are delighted to have revived lost traditions, restoring malting and distilling in the Ards Peninsula to create a whiskey that once again has a true sensitivity to the place where it is made.

Echlinville – The Beginning

Patiently curated from a vatting of carefully selected seven to nine year old whiskeys distilled from barley grown, harvested and floor malted on the distillery farm.

Single Pot Still Whiskey – 7 Years Old – Double Distilled – Bourbon Cask

With classic Pot Still body and spice, Echlinville’s inaugural Pot Still release showcases the distillery character. Sweet vanilla cream soda, fresh kiwi, papaya fruits and fragrant pine notes with menthol, leading to toasted almonds, ginger and warming white pepper spice, perfectly balanced and enveloped in luxurious mouth coating Pot Still creaminess.

Single Malt Whiskey – 7 Years Old – Double Distilled – Bourbon Cask & Virgin American Oak Cask

Full bodied and bold, the first Single Malt release speaks of Echlinville’s distillate and its origin. Soft orchard fruits, fresh citrus, herbal notes and wild meadow honey. Then citrus fruits, peach, blood orange, red berry, latte coffee, chocolate and salted almonds, giving way to a finish of cedar, clove, tobacco, ginger and cinnamon spice.