Talisker kündigt Erscheinen des neuen 30 Year Old an

Die Talisker Distillery, auf der Isle of Skye gelegen, stellt heute eine neue limitierte Abfüllung vor, die, wie es in der Pressemitteilung heißt, den Charakter der Brennerei widerspiegelt. Talisker 30 Year Old zeichnet sich, so weiter, durch einen sanften pfeffrigen Kick mit einem Hauch von Meeresrauch aus und erhielt kürzlich bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2024 Doppelgold. Weltweit sind nur 2.610 Flaschen erhältlich, die unverbindliche Preisempfehlung liegt bei £1,300 (das wären etwas mehr als 1.500 €), einschließlich britischer Zölle und Steuern. Die neue Abfüllung wird bei ausgewählten Einzelhändlern und auf Malts.com erhältlich sein.

Mehr zum neuen Talisker 30 Year Old in der folgenden englischen Pressemitteilung und im Video:

TALISKER CELEBRATES THE PEAK OF SKYE WITH A SMOKY AND PEPPERY RENDITION OF THE TALISKER 30-YEAR-OLD

The award-winning 30-Year-Old release reflects the heart of Talisker distillery’s character

LONDON, 13 August 2024 – The new Talisker 30-Year-Old, a much-anticipated limited bottling features a gentle peppery kick with wisps of sea smoke. This latest release from the renowned distillery, made by the sea on the Isle of Skye, maintains the excellence and stellar reputation of the Talisker 30-Year-Old that whisky aficionados have come to anticipate.



Talisker 30-Year-Old captures three decades of maturation and celebrates the peak of Talisker, comparable to the summit of the Cuillin mountains on Skye in its majesty. The sweet smoke and salinity of this spirit is combined with a pointy pepperiness at this, the pinnacle of Talisker’s range of whiskies.

Matt Macpherson, owner of the Malt Rooms – voted Best Whisky Bar in Scotland 2021 – gives a glowing review of the Talisker 30-Year-Old:

I love all types of whisky but for me, the Talisker 30-Year-Old is the definition of balance. It’s like drinking the best smoked butter of your life with hints of brine that transport you to the shores of the West Coast.

At first nose, the Talisker 30-Year-Old gives off notes of freshly picked red apples and stone fruit fading into an aromatic wood spice and vanilla pods with a fragrance of white pepper, and dark chocolate. Upon first sip, the warming smoke hits the palate alongside a peppery heat and a gentle salinity that reveals layers of orchard fruits, bonfire embers and pecan fudge. The finish is warm and lingering with whiffs of toffee and wisps of sea smoke. This latest bottling has also recently won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2024.

Ewan Gunn, senior ambassador for Diageo’s Single Malt Scotch Whiskies and Talisker expert commented:

This new release of Talisker 30-Year-Old holds all the classic characteristics of Talisker, yet elevated to new heights. Soaring with sweet smoke with pointy notes of pepper, this latest release is an elegant and complex expression of Talisker. The 30-Year-Old is a consistently exceptional release.

This single vintage bottling with highly limited stock provides the perfect opportunity to build a collection. The new release will be available at selected retailers and Malts.com. It has an RRSP of £1,300 including UK Duty and Taxes. Talisker 30-Year-Old comprises 2,610 bottles worldwide this year, making this the rarest rendition to date. This latest offering follows the launch of Talisker Glacial Edge 45-Year-Old, from a series of aged wild whisky making experiments, released by Talisker in November last year.