The Three Chimneys und Talisker vereinbaren längerfristige Zusammenarbeit

Im Frühjahr 2024 bot die Destillerie Talisker, auf der Isle of Skye gelegen, gemeinsam mit dem Restaurant The Three Chimneys eine einzigartige Dining-Erfahrung unter dem Titel ‘The Three Chimneys at Talisker’ an (wir berichteten). Nach dem Erfolg dieser Zusammenarbeit haben The Three Chimneys und Talisker nun eine längerfristige Zusammenarbeit vereinbart.

Unter der Leitung von Küchenchef Paul Green und seinem Team bietet das À-la-carte-Menü von The Three Chimneys at Talisker im Sommer 2025 eine Auswahl an fangfrischen Langustinen, Austern, Muscheln und Jakobsmuscheln. Gäste können außerdem die bereits bekannte Meeresfrüchteplatte oder regionale Wurst- und Käsesorten genießen. The Three Chimneys at Talisker ist derzeit bis zum Ende des Sommers sieben Tage die Woche von 12 bis 16 Uhr geöffnet.

Weitere Informationen, Beispielmenüs, Veranstaltungen und die Buchungs-Möglichkeit bei „The Three Chimneys at Talisker" finden Sie unter https://talisker.threechimneys.co.uk.

The Three Chimneys at Talisker to lead rise of the gastro-distillery on Skye

World-renowned restaurant with rooms, The Three Chimneys, and Skye’s oldest distillery, Talisker, have announced their latest plans to lead the rise of the gastro-distillery on the island.

In spring 2024, The Three Chimneys and Talisker came together for the first time to launch an immersive pop-up dining experience at the distillery on the shores of Loch Harport. Following the success of this collaboration, The Three Chimneys and Talisker have now agreed a longer-term commitment to the venture, celebrating Skye as a world-class food and travel destination.

As Skye’s most established and pioneering destination restaurant, The Three Chimneys will now take up a more permanent position at Talisker, showcasing the rise of the gastro-distillery, and reinforcing the island’s reputation for culinary creativity.

The Three Chimneys at Talisker experience invites guests to fully immerse themselves in the rugged coastal landscape of Skye, through locally sourced food and drink and a shared passion and respect for local produce and craftspeople.

Inspiration for the menus is taken from Talisker Distillery’s unique location on the Minginish peninsula and an air that is filled with the salt and spray of the sea. Dishes complement the maritime character of Talisker with its notes of smoke, spice, peat, salt and pepper.

Led by head chef, Paul Green and his team, The Three Chimneys at Talisker’s a la carte menu for summer 2025 will include an array of freshly caught langoustines, oysters, mussels and scallops. Diners can also enjoy the already famous seafood platter or locally cured meats and cheeses.

A variety of exclusive themed evening and lunchtime events will also showcase the best of Skye’s culinary and cultural offerings, including summer barbecues, Scottish Ceilidhs and bespoke ‘Made by the Sea’ dining experiences, inspired by Talisker Whisky and the rich maritime heritage of Skye.

Whisky Magazine has already reported that The Three Chimneys at Talisker collaboration “provides a blueprint for success that other distilleries should take note of” and global travel guide Lonely Planet has named Skye one of the ‘best epicurean regions’ in Europe, alongside Tuscany, Piedmont, and Copenhagen.

Brett Davidge, Managing Director of The Wee Hotel Company, which owns The Three Chimneys on Skye and the award-winning Pierhouse Hotel at Port Appin in Argyll. Mr Davidge said:

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the fantastic response to The Three Chimneys at Talisker dining experience since launching the venture with the distillery in 2024. We’re now looking forward to elevating the concept even further and leading the rise of the gastro-distillery on Skye over the next five years. “The ethos of both the Three Chimneys and Talisker are routed in local produce and the communities that make the Isle of Skye. With this in mind, The Three Chimneys at Talisker will continue to celebrate the best of Skye, Land and Sea.”

Leigh Aitken, Talisker Brand Home Manager, commented:

“It’s been a privilege to work with the incredibly talented team at The Three Chimneys to bring this partnership to life, offering guests a new dimension to their experience with us. The feedback we’ve received has affirmed that we’ve created something special together. “At Talisker we’re fortunate to be able to host people from all over the world, from Carbost to California, and we’re proud to be playing our part in cementing Skye as a must visit destination for food and whisky lovers by extending this partnership.”

The Three Chimneys and The House over By with its six guest rooms is nestled on the shores of Loch Dunvegan with the dramatic backdrop of the Duirinish peninsula of Skye, just 30 minutes’ drive from Talikser. The original five-star AA restaurant at The Three Chimneys is included in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland, as well as the Good Food Guide.

The Three Chimneys at Talisker is currently open seven days per week until the end of the summer from 12pm until 4pm.

The newly designed waterfront venue at Talisker provides space for up to 40 diners. Advance online bookings of up to eight people per table are welcomed. Larger and exclusive use bookings are accepted by prior arrangement by emailing talisker@threechimneys.co.uk

