Talisker und The Three Chimneys laden zu einzigartiger Pop-up Dining Erfahrung in der Brennerei

Im Rahmen des neuen Besucherzentrums bietet die Destillerie Talisker gemeinsam mit dem 5-Sterne Restaurant The Three Chimneys eine einzigartige Dining-Erfahrung unter dem Titel ‘The Three Chimneys at Talisker’. Das Tasting Menu „The Journey“ greift mit lokalen Zutaten die Entstehung des Wassers des Lebens auf und bietet zum Beispiel leichtes Seafood auf lokaler Basis.

Mehr zu dem neuen Erlebnis bei der Destillerie und Links zu ANmeldemöglichkeiten bringen wir nachfolgend:

TALISKER PARTNERS WITH THREE CHIMNEYS FOR IMMERSIVE

POP-UP DINING EXPERIENCE

ISLE OF SKYE, SCOTLAND, 11 January 2024: This Spring, the oldest distillery on Skye, Talisker and five-star rated restaurant, The Three Chimneys, will come together for the first time to launch ‘The Three Chimneys at Talisker’, a unique Pop-Up dining experience.

A concept from the revered restaurant’s Head Chef, Scott Davies and general manager, Krzysztof Dudkowski, ‘The Three Chimneys at Talisker’ is hosted at the distillery’s newly designed waterfront space on the shores of Loch Harport. The experience invites guests to fully immerse themselves in the rugged coastal landscape of Skye, through locally sourced food and drink and a shared passion and respect for local produce and craftspeople.

Head Chef Scott Davies has woven the characteristics and processes of whisky distilling and maturation into local ingredients for a unique tasting menu ‘The Journey’, inspired by Uisge Beatha (the Scottish Gaelic term for ‘Water of Life’), offered at the beautiful Loch side location. Guests can also savour lighter, seasonally influenced fare that showcases the abundant richness of Skye’s larder, with an artisanal Seafood bar.

Leigh Aitken, Talisker Brand Home Manager said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome one of Scotland’s most famous restaurants, The Three Chimneys, to Talisker’s Pop-Up space, giving our guests an unforgettable culinary experience and showcasing local ingredients. Working together with The Three Chimneys means we can excite our visitors with something new and ensure that Skye remains a cherished haven for enthusiasts of fine food and whisky.”

Scott Davies, Head Chef at The Three Chimneys added:

“We’re super excited about our new partnership with Talisker. I didn’t appreciate whisky until I visited the Isle of Skye many years ago, I was fortunate to have a private tour at the distillery and had the opportunity to sample the 35 Year Old expression. Since that day I fell in love with the complexity coming from humble beginnings and capturing history in a glass. This partnership has allowed me to take inspiration from the creative process and ingredients in whisky distilling and maturation that is mirrored in the dishes. Our ethos at The Three Chimneys at Talisker is the best of Skye, Land, & Sea and I feel the ethos of both the Three Chimneys and Talisker are routed in local produce and the communities that make the Isle of Skye.”

This new adventure follows the opening of the distillery’s new visitor experience, which was completely transformed in 2022, as part of Diageo’s £185 million investment in Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland. Boasting new interactive experiences and revamped distillery tours, the space demonstrates how Talisker is deeply intertwined with the island’s history and culture. As Skye’s oldest distillery, the Talisker Distillery, with its rugged coastal character, epitomises the spirit of Skye. The rugged landscapes and wild seas shape the whisky and its craft.

The Three Chimneys Restaurant and The House Over-By have a rich history stemming from humble beginnings which date back to 1968. The restaurant has six guest rooms and is nestled on the shores of Loch Dunvegan with the dramatic backdrop of the Duirinish peninsula of Skye. The landscapes and seascapes of Skye encapsulate the seasons on this mystical isle, which is brimming with historic castles, lighthouses, beaches, fishing ports and distilleries.

The five-star AA restaurant also has retained three AA Rosettes for over 2 decades and is included in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2023 and the Good Food Guide.

To register interest and for further updates on ‘The Three Chimneys at Talisker’ experiences, go to www.threechimneys.co.uk/talisker and follow The Three Chimneys on social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

For more information or visits to Talisker Distillery, please visit: www.taliskerdistillery.com

Follow: on Instagram and Facebook.