2023: Erstmals über eine Million Besucher bei 12 Destillerien von Diageo und bei der Johnnie Walker Princes Street Experience

Grund zur Freude hat der Getränkegigant Diageo: Im letzten Jahr gab es bei seinen 12 Destillerien mit Besucherzentrum und der Johnnie Walker Princes Street Experience erstmals mehr als eine Million Besucher: exakt 1,13 Millionen Gäste wollten sich in den Brennereien und in Edinburgh über Whisky informieren.

Die ersten drei Plätze bei den Besucherzahlen sind diese:

Insgesamt hat Diageo 185 Millionen Pfund in die Besucherzentren investiert, allein 85 Millionen flossen in die Johnnie Walker Experience in der Princes Street in der schottischen Hauptstadt.

Dazu Katie Harris, Managing Director der Brand Homes von Diageo in Schottland

“Scotch whisky is well-established as Scotland’s leading export to the world and every bottle we sell around the world is an invitation to visit Scotland and experience its amazing culture, heritage and environment. The great thing about Scotch whisky tourism is that it creates opportunities all across Scotland, from our capital city to the communities of the highlands and islands where many of our distilleries are located. We are incredibly proud to have welcomed more than a million people through our doors for the first time in Scotland, but we believe this is just the start and there is a powerful opportunity for further growth, with all the positive benefits that will bring to Scotland.”