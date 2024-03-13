Campbeltown Malts Festival 2024: Glen Scotia verkauft ab sofort Tickets für die Events der Brennerei

Sie sind nachgefragt und meistens bald ausverkauft: Tickets für Veranstaltungen im Rahmen des Campbeltown Malts Festivals. Die Destillerie Glen Scotia startet heute mit dem Verkauf von Tickets für Events in und rund um die Brennerei. Auf welche Events man sich freuen darf, finden Sie untenstehend – Tickets gibt es ab 11 Uhr unserer Zeit auf der Homepage der Brennerei.

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Glen Scotia announces tickets now on sale for Campbeltown Malts Festival 2024

Award-winning whisky distillery Glen Scotia has unveiled its stellar programme of events at this year’s Campbeltown Malts Festival (21st and 22nd May), with tickets going on sale today (10am).

Every year, the distillery welcomes whisky enthusiasts from around the world to experience the charm of the ‘Wee Toon’ and sample the finest drams from Scotland’s smallest whisky-making region.

The Glen Scotia team will be joined by a host of industry experts who will help uncover the history and heritage of the former ‘Victorian Whisky Capital of the World’, from behind-the-scenes tours to product masterclasses to meeting the people at the heart of production.

Festivities commence with the Glen Scotia Malts Festival Dinner on Tuesday, 21st May from 7.30pm. Hosted at the Machrihanish Airbase, guests will hear from Glen Scotia Master Distiller and Distillery Manager Iain McAlister and special guests alongside a three-course meal paired with exclusive, hand-selected single cask drams.

On Wednesday, 22nd May, visitors can enjoy a series of ticketed and free talks, tastings, and music, including performances from Rhuvaal and We.R.Soul, with proceedings starting from 10.30am.

Ticketed events include:

Dunnage Warehouse Tasting with Iain McAlister, where guests will get the chance to sample five hand-picked cask selections of unreleased liquids alongside a guided tasting, in the historic heart of the distillery.

Acclaimed journalist Dave Broom will team up with Loch Lomond Group’s Master Blender, Michael Henry for Exploring the World of Sherry and Whisky , a 60-minute session delving into the history and flavour profile of different sherries and their influence on the Glen Scotia spirit.

, a 60-minute session delving into the history and flavour profile of different sherries and their influence on the Glen Scotia spirit. Award-winning spirits writer Millie Milliken and Iain McAlister will conduct the New Make Spirit School, offering insights into the various stages of the distillation process and uncovering the flavours created in the journey that define Glen Scotia’s signature style.

offering insights into the various stages of the distillation process and uncovering the flavours created in the journey that define Glen Scotia’s signature style. Becky Paskin, renowned spirits writer, TV presenter and founder of OurWhisky, will join Michael Henry for the Master Blender Experience , where visitors can learn the artistry of blending. Under the guidance of the industry’s best, attendees will create their own unique Glen Scotia blend, choosing from five distinctive finishes to create a 20cl takeaway bottle of Glen Scotia single malt.

, where visitors can learn the artistry of blending. Under the guidance of the industry’s best, attendees will create their own unique Glen Scotia blend, choosing from five distinctive finishes to create a 20cl takeaway bottle of Glen Scotia single malt. Glen Scotia will unveil its latest collaboration, a project with an array of creators who have documented their journey to Campbeltown by land, road and sea. Through an immersive exhibition space, it will reveal the historical voyages to the ‘Victorian Whisky Capital of the World’.

Iain McAlister, Master Distiller and Distillery Manager at Glen Scotia, said:

“The Campbeltown Malts Festival offers us a wonderful opportunity to open our doors to visitors and share the spirit of Glen Scotia. This year, we have a fantastic line-up of events and are very lucky to be working with some of the top names in the industry who we also call good friends. It is a special few days for the team, and we’re always humbled by the visitors who travel far and wide to see us and discover what makes Campbeltown such a special whisky place.”

Launched in 2008, the Campbeltown Malts Festival is a celebration of the region once known as the ‘Victorian Whisky Capital of the World’, paying homage to the town’s storied past. Today, Glen Scotia stands as one of only three surviving distilleries in the coastal town, reviving Campbeltown’s potential as it continues to achieve industry recognition and expand its presence in both UK and international markets.

For further information about Glen Scotia and regular updates on the Campbeltown Malts Festival, visit www.glenscotia.com and sign up to the newsletter or follow:

Twitter: @GlenScotiaMalts

Instagram: @glenscotiamalts

Facebook: @GlenScotiaWhisky