Glen Scotia stellt ihre diesjährige Campbeltown Malts Festival Edition vor

Glen Scotia’s Festival Edition 2024 anlässlich des Campbeltown Malts Festivals (21. und 22. Mai 2024) ist ein 9 Jahre alter ungetorfter Single Malt, der zunächst in first-fill bourbon barrels reifte. Danach erhielt er ein Finish für sechs Monate in Fino-Sherryfässern. Glen Scotia Campbeltown Malt Festival 2024 kam ohne Kühlfiltrierung und in Fassstärke mit 56,2 % Vol. in die Flasche, und ist online ab morgen 10 Uhr Ortszeit sowie im Fachhandel weltweit erhältlich. Die UVP liegt bei £65 (etwa 75 €).

Nach dem Erfolg von Glen Scotias erstem virtuellen on-pack virtual experience im letzten Jahr ermöglichtt die 2024er Edition erneut ein ähnliches Erlebnis. Das Scannen des QR-Codes auf der Verpackung entführt in den „Sound of Glen Scotia“, kreiert vom Whisky-Experten und Musiker Neil Ridley, dem Musikproduzenten Dean Horner und der schottischen Singer-Songwriterin Jenny Sturgeon.

Hier die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung zu Glen Scotia Campbeltown Malt Festival 2024:

Glen Scotia unveils ‘Campbeltown Malts Festival 2024’ limited-edition release

Glen Scotia has unveiled its 2024 Festival Edition release – a limited-edition bottling to celebrate the Campbeltown Malts Festival (21st and 22nd of May 2024), the annual event which celebrates the region’s incredible whisky past and present.

Glen Scotia’s yearly festival bottlings are known for being intriguing, bold expressions, and the 2024 global release is no exception. The nine-year-old unpeated single malt was matured in first-fill bourbon barrels before being finished in the finest Fino sherry casks for six months.

The result is a charmingly unconventional dram which brings vibrant flavours of citrus and white orchard fruit along with hints of oak spice. Natural in colour, its mouthfeel is satisfyingly dry before it finishes with a subtle but distinctive maritime note.

Following on from the success of Glen Scotia’s first-ever on-pack virtual experience with last year’s Festival Edition, the 2024 edition will again offer fans the chance to go behind the scenes of the distillery.

By scanning the on-pack QR code, viewers will be transported to the ‘Sound of Glen Scotia’.

Created by whisky expert and musician, Neil Ridley, music producer, Dean Horner, and Scottish singer-songwriter, Jenny Sturgeon, Sound of Glen Scotia will allow audiences to create their very own music track by putting together soundbites captured at the distillery with the musical track ‘Copper Heart’, which was created by the trio for last year’s Malts Festival.

From banging casks as drumbeats and mash tuns churning to soundbites of the distillery team’s discussions during production, the soundbites allow audiences to enjoy a completely immersive tasting experience as they sip this year’s Festival Release.

Available to purchase online and in specialist retailers globally, Glen Scotia’s Campbeltown Malts Festival 2024 release is non-chill filtered, bottled at cask strength (56.2% ABV) and retails for £65.

Iain McAlister, Glen Scotia master distiller and distillery manager, said:

“This 2024 Festival Release bottles the unique and exciting atmosphere of the Malts Festival – a delicious dram which is quintessentially Glen Scotia, with our distinct salty maritime note and salinity, as well as being bold and punchy, appealing to those looking for something a little more unconventional. “With tickets for our events selling out in record time this year, it is an increasing priority for us to share the spirit and character of our remote whisky home with our fans around the world who cannot make the festival. The on-pack virtual experience does just that, and our discerning aficionados can transport themselves inside the walls of the distillery in what is a wonderful experience for any whisky fan.”

Every year, Glen Scotia welcomes whisky enthusiasts from around the world to enjoy the charm of the ‘Wee Toon’ and sample the finest drams from Scotland’s smallest whisky-making region at the Campbeltown Malts Festival.

This year, the team will partner with experts from the industry, including Dave Broom, Becky Paskin and Millie Milliken, for a host of ticketed and free events that celebrate the rich heritage of the town and Glen Scotia.

Glen Scotia’s 2024 Campbeltown Malts Festival release is available to purchase via specialist suppliers and the Glen Scotia website, visit:

https://www.glenscotia.com/products/campbeltown-malts-festival-edition-9yo

For further information on this year’s Campbeltown Malts Festival, visit: www.glenscotia.com/

Tasting notes

Nose: Fresh floral

Palette: Lemon citrus, white orchard fruits and oak spice.

Finish: Long, satisfyingly dry with a subtle maritime quality and salinity