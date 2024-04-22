Berry Bros. & Rudd aktualisiert seine Classic Range

Berry Bros. & Rudd, bekannt als Großbritanniens ältester Wein- und Spirituosenhändler, hat seine Classic Range aufgefrischt. Das Sortiment, bestehend aus Islay Traditional Cask und Irish Reserve, wird durch Speyside Traditional Cask 16 Year Old und Speyside Sherry Cask 12 Year Old ergänzt.

Die Classic Range ist ab dem 22. April, also heute, bei Berry Bros. & Rudd (bbr.com) und anderen ausgewählten Einzelhändlern erhältlich.



Mehr zu den vier Abfüllungen inklusive Tasting Notes in der englischen Presseaussendung:

BERRY BROS. & RUDD ANNOUNCES CLASSIC RANGE REFRESH

Berry Bros. & Rudd, renowned as the UK’s oldest wine and spirits merchant, has refreshed its popular range of ‘Classic Single Malt Whiskies’ in a move which cements the brand’s commitment to upholding a legacy of tradition and innovation.

The Classic Range showcases the essence of various regions and distinct cask styles, each whisky chosen by Spirits Curator Felix Dear, for its enduring quality, then aged in their own casks to their exact specifications.

The existing range, which includes expressions hailing from Islay and Ireland, has now been enhanced with the introduction of age statements for the very first time. The brand new complex yet approachable Speyside Traditional Cask 16 year old Single Malt Scotch Whisky joins the collection accompanied by a luxurious and indulgent flavourful Speyside Sherry Cask 12 Year Old.

Standing alongside the two Speyside Single Malts within the range is the Islay Traditional Cask that embodies the classic characteristics of its region with soft peat smoke and complex fruity palate and the Irish Reserve Single Malt Irish Whiskey with its grassy and herbaceous yet zesty notes hailing from the iconic Great Northern distillery in Dundalk.

Felix Dear, Spirits Curator for Berry Bros. & Rudd, commented:

“The refresh of our Classic Range of Single Malt Whiskies marks a new chapter for Berry Bros. & Rudd. It is the touchstone of our whisky oering for whisky explorers and connoisseurs alike, and testimony to our constant pursuit of excellence and innovation. All four whiskies in the range have developed distinct intricate flavour profiles, perfect for everyday sipping. Designed to be complex yet versatile and will pair perfectly with food or if you’re feeling adventurous – great also in a cocktail.”

The Classic Range, featuring Speyside Sherry Cask 12 Year Old, Speyside Traditional Cask 16 Year Old, Islay Traditional Cask and Irish Reserve will be available from Berry Bros. & Rudd (bbr.com) and other selected retailers from the 22nd of April.

TASTING NOTES

Speyside Sherry Cask 12 Year Old

This full, deep, and brooding whisky possesses a wonderfully rich texture, each sip oering a well-balanced and heartwarming experience that captivates the senses. Aromas of sun-dried fruits meld with baking spices. The palate is an exploration of richness, layers of spiced fruit cake and honey toast, hints of brown sugar, orange & dark chocolate add complexity on the finish.

ABV: 45.3%

RRP: £45

Speyside Traditional Cask 16 Year Old

This subtle yet complex whisky presents a blend of butterscotch and hazelnut, with subtle hints of dried flowers and wood bark. On the palate a honeyed sweetness creates an eortlessly enjoyable sipping experience, gradually evolving to reveal an ever-deepening character. A complex yet approachable whisky, perfect for those who appreciate depth and refinement.

ABV: 48.2%

RRP: £100

Islay Traditional Cask

Soft peat smoke characterises this Islay single malt, setting the foundation for its rich, complex profile. Aromas of smokiness give way to reveal distinctive green orchard fruits. The palate is an interplay of flavours; sweet honeydew melon interacting with comforting notes of Malted Barley & dry earthy undertones and finishing with sweet smokiness.

ABV: 45.3%

RRP: £45

Irish Reserve

Grassy and herbaceous notes introduce this delightful Irish whiskey, setting the stage with a fresh and invigorating profile. The nose unfolds with a blend of custard cream, lively spice, and zesty lime, deepening into the enticing aroma of succulent, ripe apples. On the palate, a harmonious mix of vanilla and soft fruits creates a creamy, well-rounded sensation.

ABV: 44.2%

RRP: £45