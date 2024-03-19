Berry Bros & Rudd stellt Frühjahrs-Release vor

Großbritanniens ältester Wein- und Spirituosenhändler Berry Bros. & Rudd stellt heute sein Frühjahrs-Release 2024 vor. Dies setzt sich zusammen aus Benrinnes 1979 Exceptional Cask, Small Batch Glenlossie 2013, Craigellachie 2013, Knockdhu 2012, High Coast Peated 2012 und Ardmore 2009, und sind ab heute über die Webseite von BB&R erhältlich. Zu den Veröffentlichungen gehört noch der Rum Guyana 2013 #71, wir haben die folgende englischsprachige Presseaussendung sanft so weit wie möglich um diese Abfüllung auf unseren inhaltlichen Schwerpunkt gekürzt:

FROM SPEYSIDE TO SWEDEN: BERRY BROS. & RUDD UNVEILS 2024 SPRING RELEASE

Berry Bros. & Rudd, the leading wine and spirits merchant, continues to demonstrate its commitment to celebrating the finest spirits from around the world with the launch of its 2024 Spring Release. Building upon a rich history and tradition of excellence, the latest spirits lineup showcases an exceptional selection of whiskies and rum from both emerging and iconic regions, including Sweden, South America, Speyside and the Scottish highlands.

Renowned for their elegance and complexity, single malt Scotch whiskies hailing from Speyside take centre stage with releases from Knockdhu, Craigellachie, Glenlossie sitting alongside a Benrinnes distilled in 1979 from Berry Bros. & Rudd’s highly coveted Exceptional Cask Collection. Accompanying the Speyside single malts is a peated Madeira cask finish from highland distillery Ardmore, oering earthy aromas that merge seamlessly into notes of sweet apricot and gummy fruits.

Representing the pinnacle of Swedish whisky craftsmanship and its flourishing distilling scene is a High Coast Peated 2012, a bottling with unmistakable nordic character that delivers an exceptional sensory experience.

Felix Dear, Spirits Curator for Berry Bros. & Rudd, commented:

“Building on the success of previous releases within our seasonal portfolio, we continue to pour

our expertise and passion for spirit into selecting each bottle and curating these collections, with a goal of showcasing a diversity of flavour and makers. The 2024 Spring Release is no exception. It is always a pleasure to shine a light on distilleries from the iconic Speyside and Highland regions, many a stone’s throw from where I have hosted whisky tastings in the past, as well as delving into the rich and exotic flavours of South American Rum and representing the burgeoning Swedish distilling scene.”

The 2024 Spring Release, featuring Benrinnes 1979 Exceptional Cask, Small Batch Glenlossie 2013, Craigellachie 2013, Knockdhu 2012, High Coast Peated 2012 and Ardmore 2009 will be available from 19th March 2024 at bbrspirits.com.

TASTING NOTES

Benrinnes 1979 #62 Exceptional Cask

The crescendo of aromas in this whisky begins with musty hessian and attics before rising into honey-soaked pineapple and peaches. Magnificent hints of leather and elderflower soon follow. The palate expands on this theme with apricot jam, stewed apple and lychee before developing into antique oak, cigar boxes and musty earth. The finish oers dried fruits and aged tea. This kind of complexity requires nearly half a decade of quiet ageing so accept no substitute.

ABV: 42.1%

RRP: £1,800.00

Small Batch Glenlossie 2013

Aromas of spiced vanilla yoghurt open the nose of this Glenlossie leading to warm orchard fruits and green boiled sweets. The palate is fresh with flavours of apples and pears with honey, caramel, and clove rock. A long finish brings waves of sweet fruit and lingering wood spice.

ABV: 46%

RRP £70.00

Craigellachie 2013 #302040

Craigellachie’s muscular spirit shows emerging aromas of fresh hay, malt and fireworks, before orchard fruits and a softer floral side of rose petals and Port. The palate is notably thick, with more barley, eau de vie, underripe vanilla and blackberries before a pu of wood smoke and digestive biscuits appear. The finish is long and one can feel the spirits oils lingering and showing a touch of peppery spice.

ABV: 55.4%

RRP: £90.00

Knockdhu 2012 #7127

This Knockdhu has a dry, nutty nose expanding with time in the glass. It shows almonds and walnuts before green fruits and banana bread notes appear. The palate is an equally complex meeting of fruits, wood spice and distillate-driven nuttiness, oering an excellent mouthfeel. A little tobacco dances across the finish, with a burst of citrus and some honeyed green fruits.

ABV: 58.8%

RRP: £75.00

High Coast Peated 2012 #4333

The nose on this whisky is unmistakably High Coast. Opening with clean, chiselled peat smoke then fresh orchard fruit and icing sugar showing with time. The palate is powerful yet sophisticated and everything we’ve come to expect from this distillery. Peat smoke, crisp green apples, wood ash and some nice minerality shine through. The two years in an ex-Islay cask bring out a little more peat reek on a long finish. This is a wonderful dram from one of Sweden’s best.

ABV: 59.8%

RRP: £110.00

Ardmore 2009 #709317

This peaty Highlander has spent years luxuriating in a sweet Madeira cask. Its earthy aromas mingle nicely with sweet apricot notes and plenty of gummy fruits. The palate is wonderfully viscous with hugely chewy notes of fruity smoke, plums, charcoal, earthy peat, peaches and oak spice. There is huge complexity here. Lingering smoke comes in waves against an oily fruitiness.

ABV: 54.2%

RRP: £96.00