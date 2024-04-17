Serge verkostet: Letztmalig Glenlossie, vorerst!

Ein Ende finden heute (vorerst) auf Whiskyfun die Verkostungen der Malts der Glenlossie Destillerie. Serge Valentin blickt zurück und notiert: Innerhalb von zehn Tagen wurden 36 (sechsunddreißig) Glenlossies verkostet.
We haven’t exactly touched the stars, but we’ve never haunted the malt dungeons either. Anyway, it seems that we can always rely on the independents…
Zum Abschluss nochmals zehn Abfüllungen. Und wir schauen mal, dass wir bei der nächsten Glenlossie-Session auch ein anderes Titelbild bieten können.
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Glenlossie 10 yo 2010/2020 (54.3%, James Eadie, recharred hogshead, cask #2479, 343 bottles)
|85
|Glenlossie 11 yo 2008/2019 (59.6%, The Single Malts of Scotland, hogshead, cask #1358, 301 bottles)
|85
|Glenlossie 19 yo 1997/2017 (50.9%, Douglas Laing, Old Particular, refill hogshead, cask #DL 12017, 140 bottles)
|85
|Glenlossie 22 yo 1997/2019 (51.2%, Maltbarn, bourbon cask, 161 bottles)
|87
|Glenlossie 23 yo 1992/2015 (51.7%, Sansibar, Samurai Series for Spirits Shop Selection, bourbon, 317 bottles)
|86
|Glenlossie 19 yo 1992/2012 (51%, Feinkost Reiffercheid, Romantic Rhine Collection, sherry octave, cask #892622, 69 bottles)
|88
|Glenlossie 16 yo 1970 (43%, Sestante, Italy, 75cl, +/-1986)
|89
|Glenlossie-Glenlivet 24 yo 1993/2018 (54.4%, Cadenhead, warehouse tasting, hogshead)
|84
|Glenlossie-Glenlivet 23 yo 1993/2017 (56.8%, Cadenhead, Single Cask, bourbon hogshead, 216 bottles)
|89
|Glenlossie 20 yo 1997/2017 (52.2%, Signatory Vintage for Acla da Fans, hogshead, cask #6773, 309 bottles)
|86