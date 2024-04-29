Lagavulin und Caol Ila stellen ihr musikalische und kulinarische Programm zur Fèis Ìle vor

Nachdem die beiden Islay-Destillerie Lagavulin und Caol Ila ihr diesjähriges Whisky-Programm des music and malts festival bereits veröffentlicht haben (wir berichteten), erhalten wir heute ergänzend die Infos zum Kultur-Programm der zwei Brennereien.

Am 25. Mai eröffnet Lagavulin das Festival und bietet, neben Whisky-Verkostungen, auch eine Reihe von Essens- und Musik-Angeboten. Headliner am Lagavulin Day ist die siebenköpfige, mehrfach preisgekrönte schottische Supergroup Mànran. Ebenfalls zu hören sein werden Rhuvaal, die für die Verbindung traditioneller keltischer Musik und zeitgenössischer Einflüsse bekannt ist, wie es in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung heißt.

Beim Caol Ila Day am 27. Mai wird die Highland-Folk-Band Elephant Sessions auftreten einen weiteren Gig wird hier auch noch Rhuvaal haben, ergänzt durch eine vielfältige Musikauswahl der lokalen Musiker Ciara, Shane & Simon.

Des weiteren werden werden einige der besten Gerichte Schottlands aus dem ganzen Land angeboten. Die Besucher können wählen zwischen hausgemachten Kuchen von Pie Hole, frischen Austern von Oyster Shed aus Islay-Gewässern oder neapolitanisch inspirierter Pizza von Edinburghs Pizza Geeks.

Viel detaillierter finden Sie die Informationen zum Lagavulin und Caol Ila Day in der Presseinfo:

CAOL ILA & LAGAVULIN REVEAL A SHOWSTOPPING LINE UP OF MUSIC AND FOOD AT FÈIS ÌLE FESTIVAL 2024

[Scotland, Islay, 29/04/2024] – Two of Islay’s most cherished single malt distilleries, Caol Ila and Lagavulin, have revealed a list of performers and food vendors to entertain and delight locals and visitors alike at Fèis Ìle, the world’s leading music and malts festival (21st May-1st June).

The annual celebration promises an extraordinary blend of music, whisky, and island heritage, inviting guests to immerse themselves in unforgettable experiences at both distilleries which will open their doors to attendees from around the world.

On May 25th, Lagavulin will kick off its festivities with an array of music, food and whisky tastings, to celebrate the iconic smoky character that draws tens of thousands of visitors to the distillery each year*.

Headlining Lagavulin Day is the seven-piece, multi-award-winning Scottish supergroup, Mànran. At the forefront of Scottish traditional music for over a decade, Mànran’s distinctive and dynamic sound has captivated audiences worldwide, and is sure to get Fèis Ìle visitors on the dancefloor.

Lagavulin Day will also feature the electrifying sounds of Rhuvaal. Known for fusing traditional Celtic music and contemporary influences, Rhuvaal promises to deliver an exhilarating set, followed by a show from Islay trad band, Donnie McKinnon & Friends.

Soundtracking a maritime-inspired program of rare and one-off experiences on Caol Ila Day on May 27th will be music from Elephant Sessions. The award-winning Highland folk band will keep the party going with their innovative approach to traditional music, infectious energy and lively performances.

Guests can look forward to another spirited set from crowd-favourite Rhuvaal on Caol Ila Day, complemented by a diverse range of music from local musicians Ciara, Shane & Simon, showcasing the vibrant musical heritage of the island.

To ensure of a culinary experience as memorable as the whisky and musical line-up, Lagavulin and Caol Ila Day will feature some of Scotland’s finest fare from around the country. Attendees will have the option to pick from home-made pies from Pie Hole, fresh oysters from Oyster Shed sourced from Islay waters, or Neapolitan inspired pizza from Edinburgh’s Pizza Geeks. Alongside Caol Ila and Lagavulin bars serving up whisky cocktails, drams and non-alcoholic options, artisan coffee roasters, Machina Coffee will also be on-site with a range of coffee and hot drinks.

Eleanor Gillies, Brand Home Manager Caol Ila and Lagavulin, said:

“Fèis Ìle is the world’s biggest celebration of everything Islay and whisky, bringing together people from across the globe to enjoy experiences which simply cannot be replicated anywhere else. “The locations and views from the Caol Ila and Lagavulin distilleries are utterly magical; pair this with some of Scotland’s best music, food and drams, our visitors will have a weekend they will remember for a long time. While the festival is free to attend we are encouraging visitors to book their experience tickets now to guarantee a spot at the distillery tours and events.”

To celebrate Fèis Ìle, Lagavulin and Caol Ila will be releasing limited-edition bottlings that highlight each distillery’s unique character, available during the festival exclusively from both distilleries. More details will be revealed soon.

Caol Ila reopened in August 2022 as part of Diageo’s £185 million investment into Scotch tourism.

