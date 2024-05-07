Neu: Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Caribbean Rum Cask Finish Aged 11 Years

Die vierte Abfüllung innerhalb der Kooperation der Islay-Brennerei Lagavulin und dem us-amerikanischen Schauspieler Nick Offerman wird in dieser Woche Woche erscheinen. Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Caribbean Rum Cask Finish Aged 11 Years reifte elf Jahre lang in Ex-Bourbon- und Ex-Sherry-Fässern, anschließend genoss der Whisky noch eine über acht Monate lange zusätzliche Reifung in Ex-Karibik-Rumfässern. In der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung (Sie finden diese unserer Einleitung nachfolgend) ist der Malt so beschrieben:

A symphony of sweet and smoky flavors transport sippers to the distant Caribbean and Scottish isles merged within this liquid. With notes of lemon meringue, honey, vanilla, toffee, golden cinnamon and a maritime brine, Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Caribbean Rum Cask Finish perfectly balances tropical flavor and peaty character.

Der Single Malt erscheint in limitierter Auflage mit einer UVP von 89,99 $ für die USA (das wären nicht ganz 85 €), und ist in den USA, Großbritannien, Deutschland, China, Taiwan, Australien und in der Brennerei vor Ort erhältlich.

Selbstverständlich erscheint innerhalb Nick Offerman’s My Tales of Whisky auch zu dieser Edition ein Video, welches Sie auf Youtube finden, und das wir zusätzlich hier einbinden.

Lagavulin and Nick Offerman Unite Sweetness and Smoke With New Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Caribbean Rum Cask Finish Aged 11 Years

Finished in Ex-Caribbean Rum Casks, the Fourth Limited-Edition Scotch Whisky From The Longtime Partners Merges the Flavors of the West Indies and Western Scotland for a Delightful Mix of Sweet and Smoky

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Nick Offerman, ever the intrepid voyager, has embarked on another odyssey, this time to reveal his fourth limited-edition collaboration with Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Inspired by Nick’s deep-seated affinity for maritime adventure, this new liquid isn’t just a whisky – it’s a journey across seas and flavors. The new bottling combines tasting notes from the Caribbean, a region close to Nick’s heart, with the flavors of the southernmost part of Islay in Western Scotland, home of the Lagavulin distillery, to create a sweet yet smoky whisky that is unlike any Lagavulin before it. Prepare to hoist the sails and set course for paradise as Nick and Lagavulin unveil their latest masterpiece: Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Caribbean Rum Cask Finish Aged 11 Years.

„Laboring together with Lagavulin blending master Stuart Morrison, we have landed upon our most delicious, exotic liquid yet,“ Offerman proudly proclaimed, continuing: „Now to silence the scandal-mongers. There have been many accusations leveled against me regarding my desire to concoct the perfect dram to sit and sip whilst viewing my favorite mermaid musicals, so that I might feel even more fully like a Scottish-Caribbean underwater siren-princess. To these scurrilous abusers I have only this to say: what I do in my own time, whether under the sea or above it, is nobody’s business but my own. Slàinte mhath.“

Crafted with the precision of a seasoned captain navigating choppy seas, this Single Malt is aged for 11 years in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks, then finished for over eight months in ex-Caribbean Rum casks. A symphony of sweet and smoky flavors transport sippers to the distant Caribbean and Scottish isles merged within this liquid. With notes of lemon meringue, honey, vanilla, toffee, golden cinnamon and a maritime brine, Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Caribbean Rum Cask Finish perfectly balances tropical flavor and peaty character.

Offerman’s collection of limited-edition whiskies with Lagavulin reflect his passions, favorite flavor profiles and places he loves to venture. With the fourth release, Nick sought to immortalize his expeditions through a bottle label that intricately depicts a journey through Caribbean sunshine, rough and stormy seas, and leagues in between to craft a dram that fuses the citrusy, maritime flavor influence of rum, anchored by Lagavulin’s home on Islay, the capital of peated, smoky whiskies.

To accompany the launch, Lagavulin and Nick Offerman have once again teamed up to create a comedic video spot for the ‚My Tales of Whisky‘ series on YouTube, to tell the story of this liquid’s inspiration. The video follows Nick on a whimsical journey as he sets sail to craft the newest Lagavulin expression. While journeying through the rolling waves and salty spray, Nick revisits past Lagavulin adventures in different cabins aboard his trusty sea vessel. In the spirit of Nick’s favorite place, the escapade ends on the hallowed grounds of the Lagavulin distillery, where he savors a well-deserved dram of Caribbean Rum Cask Finish with his dear friend, Mr. Pinky, portrayed by former Lagavulin Warehouse Manager Iain McArthur.

This Friday, May 10th, Los Angeles residents 21+ are invited to experience Nick Offerman and his whisky adventures in all their glory firsthand by stepping into a multi-sensory installation in Venice Beach. The pop-up, located at 57 Wynward Ave, will transport visitors to the Caribbean and Scottish Isles, fully immersing guests in the sights, sounds, and flavors that served as the muse for Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Caribbean Rum Cask Finish. The event is invite only. To receive your invitation, enroll on AnyRoad.

Nick recommends enjoying Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Caribbean Rum Cask Finish neat, on the rocks, or even alongside a plate of desserts to pair with the whisky’s subtle notes of lemon meringue that embody the tropical flavors of the Caribbean islands. Lagavulin Offerman Edition Caribbean Rum is best enjoyed with great company.

At the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Caribbean Rum Cask Finished earned a double gold medal, making it the fourth consecutive double gold medal awarded for Lagavulin Offerman releases. This limited-edition Single Malt has an SRP of $89.99 and will be available wherever fine spirits are sold in the U.S., U.K., Germany, China, Taiwan, Australia and the Lagavulin Distillery in Scotland. Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Caribbean Rum Cask Finish can also be purchased via TheBar.com, where shipping and delivery options are available.

Lagavulin encourages those who are of legal drinking age to please drink responsibly. More information about Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky and the distillery can be found at www.malts.com/en-row/distilleries/lagavulin/.