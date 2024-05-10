Neu: Irish Distillers bringen den Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition auf den Markt

Als eine unserer ersten Meldungen in diesem Jahr haben wir Ihnen das Etikett des neuen Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition vorgestellt – nun ist es auch offiziell soweit: Irish Distillers haben das Erscheinen des Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition in den USA angekündigt (in anderen Ländern könnte es dann laut Webseite im Juni soweit sein) und die Details zu der neuen Abfüllung bekanntgegeben. So zum Beispiel hat der in Bourbon- und Sherryfässern gereifte Whiskey 10 Monate lang ein Finish in Virgin Oak Fässern aus Ozark-Eiche aus Missouri erhalten. Die Destillerie schreibt dazu:
Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition, the latest addition to Redbreast’s esteemed American Oak series, seamlessly blends the signature Redbreast single pot still whiskey profile, aged in sherry and ex-bourbon barrels, with the unique and distinctive influence of Missouri Oak. The whiskey was meticulously finished for ten months in Virgin Missouri Oak barrels, the oak sourced from the esteemed Ozark Forest, to bring a captivating twist to the renowned Redbreast liquid.
Der Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition ist mit 50,5% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und kostet in den USA 199 Dollar. Hier sind noch die offiziellen Tasting Notes dazu: