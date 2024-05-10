Neu: Irish Distillers bringen den Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition auf den Markt

Nose: Generous waves of sweet toffee apple and vanilla at first, closely followed by ripe blackcurrants and black cherries. The American oak embraces the pot still spices with additional notes of cinnamon and ground ginger, while nutty undertones akin to pecan pie linger gently in the background.

Taste: Rich with oak tannins that slowly subside, giving way to the luscious and creamy texture of this wonderfully balanced pot still whiskey. The sweetness continues to build in tandem with the spices of cinnamon, nutmeg, and black peppercorns along with rich berry fruits and vanilla cream.

Finish: Satisfyingly long with the nuttiness and pot still spices lingering for a time before finally yielding to the oak.