Neu: Redbreast Dream Cask Zenith Edition

Mit der neuen Redbreast Dream Cask Zenith Edition, die siebte Abfüllung der Serie, gehen die Dream Cask Ausgaben nun ins Finale. Der Whiskey, der unter der Ägide von Master Blender Dave McCabe und Master Blender Emeritus Billy Leighton entstand, wurde im Jahr 1985 destlliert und ist somit die älteste Ausgabe der Serie. 27 Jahre lagerte der Redbreast Dream Cask Zenith Edition in Bourbon Casks, um dann 11 Jahre in First Fill Oloroso-Fässern weiter zu reifen. Abgefüllt wurde er jetzt mit 45,3% vol. Alkoholstärke.

Bei seinem Alter und seiner Seltenheit kann man einen etwas höheren Preis für den Redbreast Dream Cask Zenith Edition erwarten, die 500ml-Flasche schlägt mit 1000 Euro zu Buche. Vergeben werden die Flaschen im Losverfahren – dazu kann man sich auf der Redbreast-Webseite anmelden.

Bleibt uns noch, Ihnen die originalen Tasting Notes zu bringen:

Nose: A wonderful and rich combination of herbs and spices with notes of menthol, liquorice, rosemary, and allspice. Fruit elements offer aromas of black cherry and blackcurrants with hints of mango and orange peel. Many years of ageing in a combination of seasoned oak casks give an impression of antique furniture, delicate wood resin and linseed.

Taste: Tropical and fleshy fruits intermingle with luscious, smooth waves of vanilla and chocolate. Soft oak tannins eventually shine through, enhancing the pot still spices and showcasing notes of black peppercorns, freshly picked garden mint and a mild ginger spice. The fruits continue to build, working in harmony with the nutty undertones. The influences of Oloroso sherry add further intricacy to this complex whiskey.

Finish: Lingering, with the spices eventually fading, leaving the fruits and oak to have the final word.