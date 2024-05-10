Neu ab 20. Mai: Sullivan’s Cove 24yo – der älteste Whisky Australiens

Die Destillerie Sullivan’s Cove auf Tasmanien hat soeben den ältesten Whisky Australiens auf den Markt gebracht: den Sullivan’s Cove 24yo.

Der Sullivan’s Cove 24-Year-Old American Oak Second-Fill barrel (HH0004) wurde im fünften Jahr der Destillerie ins Fass gelegt. Um den richtigen Zeitpunkt für das Abfüllen zu treffen, hat das Tasting-Panel der Brennerei über die letzten drei Jahre 19 Proben gezogen und verkostet. Für die Prozedur war Heather Tillott, die Distillery Managerin von Sullivan’s Cove, verantwortlich – sie legte dann auch den Zeitpunkt der Abfüllung fest.

Der Sullivan’s Cove 24-Year-Old American Oak Second-Fill barrel (HH0004) kam mit 52% vol. Alkoholstärke in die Flasche, insgesamt wurden 335 Flaschen befüllt – er kostet 2500 Australische Dollar, umgerechnet etwas über 1500 Euro. Er wird allerdings nicht frei verkauft, sondern, wie bei solchen Raritäten mittlerweile üblich, über ein Los-System vergeben – und zwar unter Abonnenten des Newsletters der Destillerie. Falls Sie Interesse daran haben, an der Vergabe teilzunehmen, können Sie das hier tun.

Bleibt uns noch, Ihnen die offiziellen Tasting Notes der Abfüllung vorzustellen:

Sullivan’s Cove 24-Year-Old American Oak Second-Fill barrel (HH0004) Tasting Notes

Nose

Deeply floral, dark and treacly with nuances of anise and spice. An acutely integrated tapestry of savoury, floral and syrupy-sweet notes, the nose opens with buttered popcorn, dark, oaky maple syrup, and a deep cherry/strawberry jam note. Waxy tropical flower and tropical fruit notes (pineapple, frangipani, and coconut) come next, asrise up. The oaky maple syrup note then progresses into rich cacao as the whisky receives air in the glass, and anise and clove weave throughout the layers.

Palate

The texture and weight of the spirit is incredibly thick and oily Walnuts and hazelnuts dusted with icing sugar, toasted almonds, more maple syrup and rich cacao welcome the palate. Quickly met by a lathering of leatherwood honey, a burst of tingly oak spice, green peppercorn, and aloe vera. A herbal layer rests above (chamomile and mint), as savoury wafts of beef rendang and a prominent cinnamon/nutmeg note takes its place within the framework of the biscuity base. As the initial flurry of oak spices settle, the creamy and confectionery-driven side to the palate comes forward with taffy, Jersey caramels, marshmallow, and crème caramel.

Finish

A beautiful crescendo into the finish brings about deep leathery vanillic wafts, cantaloupe with icing sugar, dehydrated papaya and rose perfume. Profound length sees caramel sauce meet bright refreshing flickers of more aloe vera (as the palate) and sweet lemon lollies, as the finish.