Elements of Islay stellt mit „Fireside“ Fèis Ìle Bottling 2024 vor

“Fireside is a simple blend of two distilleries and three cask styles, with rich, warmth, unctuous feeling brought in by Caol Ila matured in Pedro Ximénez, married with Bunnahabhain matured in American oak oloroso Sherry hogsheads, giving a base of wood smoke and sweet spice.

“Lastly, we used some Caol Ila matured in recharred Spanish wine casks that delivered sweet berry fruit notes and a sense of fun – inevitable when staying up late next to the fireside on Islay.”

Oliver Chilton